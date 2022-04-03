Rick Caruso said no one feels safe in Los Angeles. Here's what residents say

Jeong Park, Alejandra Reyes-Velarde, Julia Wick, Benjamin Oreskes
·12 min read
Los Angeles, CA - March 30: LA&#39;s mayoral candidate councilman Rick Caruso meets Korean media and Asian Pacific Islanders at Korean American Federation on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso meeting last week with Korean media and Asian Pacific Islanders. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)



Standing on a debate stage for the first time last week, Rick Caruso said Los Angeles was experiencing some of the worst crime in the city’s history.

The statement was not accurate. Not by a long shot.

But the sentiment Caruso is trying to convey — that the city is in dire straits, with a populace plagued by fear — is central to his insurgent campaign for mayor.

While nowhere near its 1990s peak, violent crime in the city has risen over the last two years. That upswing — along with a string of highly publicized tragedies, such as the killings of Jacqueline Avant, Tioni Theus and Brianna Kupfer — has left many Angelenos on edge.

During a debate where safety and perceptions of it took up substantial airtime, the candidates were asked if they felt safe in the neighborhoods they called home. Most said they did — though Caruso didn't specifically answer the question (his comments on safety came later in the night).

In the days that followed, Times reporters visited several neighborhoods across the city, including areas where the five debate participants live, to ask residents how safe they feel.

After interviews with dozens of Angelenos in San Pedro, Baldwin Hills, Brentwood, Beverly Grove and Eagle Rock (home to Councilman Joe Buscaino, Rep. Karen Bass, Caruso, City Atty. Mike Feuer and Councilmen Kevin de León, respectively), as well as parts of South L.A. and the Valley, a nuanced picture emerged that ran counter to Caruso’s rhetoric.

During the debate, Caruso said everybody in the city “at every corner of the city, no matter where you live, what your background is, is scared to walk out their doors" — a sentiment that was not reflected in most of the interviews.

The increase in crime is real, as are people’s fears. But in the mayoral candidates’ own neighborhoods — where many residents either were unaware of or knew very little about the June election — panic about safety is far from pervasive.

Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer known for carefully curated properties such as the Grove and Americana at Brand, has put public safety at the center of his campaign. He has called for the city to add 1,500 more cops and wants prosecutors to bring more cases against misdemeanor offenders.

In more affluent neighborhoods such as Brentwood and Beverly Grove, many residents said they feel safe walking on the streets and that they are thinking of other priorities such as controlling high gas prices and costs of living. In other parts of the city where no candidates live, such as South L.A., more residents said they feel unsafe walking outside.

“Being here at the park doesn't make me feel unsafe,” Priscilla Enriquez, 29, said as she handed her toddler a snack in a Pacoima park. “But it's just always a constant — ‘Like, OK, what's happening around me?’”

Pushing her son on a swing set in the same North Valley park, Linda Frizzell, 39, suggested that it was a matter of geography.

"There's people that are safe. It just depends on the area you're in," she said.

Nearby break-ins and the frequent buzz of police helicopters have made the Panorama City neighborhood where the cosmetologist lives feel increasingly scary at night, she said. If Frizzell didn’t own her townhome and housing weren't so expensive, she’d like to move somewhere quieter, like Northridge.

In Studio City, Justin Williams, 42, said he doesn’t feel personally unsafe and thinks a lot of the crime headlines are “probably overblown.” But, he continued, “I think perception is probably more important than reality.”

Like other major cities around the country, Los Angeles has seen violent crime go up in recent years. The 397 fatal shootings in 2021 were more than any other year in the last decade — and 50% more than in 2020. Homicides and shootings, though, are down over the same period as last year, according to data from mid-March.

Also through mid-March, property crime was up more than 5% over last year. Vehicle thefts are up nearly 44% compared with the same point in 2020. Robberies are up nearly 18% over the same period as last year as well.

Still, these numbers pale compared with 1993, for example, when there were nearly 1,100 homicides inside the city limits.

Caruso said a week after the debate that comparing current crime levels to 1990s highs was a “ridiculous basis” to judge safety, which he characterized as “a very personal feeling.”

It's based on how "somebody takes and assimilates information. It is through a whole bunch of sources. So you're seeing things on the news. You're looking at reports. You're seeing the homeless. Depending on where you are, that may cause some fear, and you see some statistics," he said. "You can tell [people] it's safer than 1990. That's not going to make them feel better when they want their kids to go walk to school."

He also recently spent time in Koreatown where he heard from residents who are worried about hate crimes, which have been well publicized and on the rise.

Fear-based appeals have “been used for tremendous success in different elections, both at the national level as well as at the local level,” said Ange-Marie Hancock Alfaro, chair of the USC political science and international relations department.

Hancock Alfaro said she thought public safety would likely remain one of the dominant issues in the race. Certain high-profile crimes, such as smash-and-grab robberies, are particularly alarming to people, regardless of whether their numbers have substantially increased, she said.

Another factor is that now “there really is a shift of the pendulum in the aftermath of George Floyd,” Hancock Alfaro said.

In the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s murder, political attitudes locally and nationally shifted sharply in the direction of police and criminal justice reform. Now, almost two years later, Hancock Alfaro sees public opinion locally and nationally “swinging a bit back to the center.”

On a sunny day last week, Freddy Roldan, 33, of San Pedro played with his 2-year-old daughter Selena in Point Fermin Park.

Roldan used to live in Compton, then downtown San Pedro, which had some safety issues but “nothing” compared with his hometown. Still, he didn’t feel safe taking his daughter to the park right next to his former home in downtown San Pedro, citing gang violence and homelessness.

He moved to another part of San Pedro where he can walk his daughter to the park easily.

Other residents in San Pedro — where Buscaino lives — said they felt generally at ease in the parts of town that are considered nicer, and less so in downtown San Pedro. Buscaino — who carved out a tough-on-crime lane before Caruso got into the race — has called for increasing the LAPD to 11,000 officers.

A woman in a park
Picfair Village resident Eloise in Pan Pacific Park last week. Eloise would like to see more investment in communities, rather than a tough-on-crime approach. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

During a recent late morning at Pan Pacific Park, near the Beverly Grove neighborhood where City Atty. Mike Feuer lives, residents walked dogs and watched their children play. The former councilman has said that he wants to add about 500 more cops. During the debate he said he personally felt safe but noted that "people are on edge everywhere in the city."

Eloise, a 43-year-old living in Picfair Village who asked that her last name not be used because of her work as a city librarian, said she heard of a dog walker who was fatally shot in her neighborhood last month.

Eloise regularly walks by the block where the shooting took place, but it hasn’t changed her stance on public safety, she said.

“The only change I have made is that I’m not walking the dog alone at night at this point. I refuse to make it make me scared to go outside,” she said.

Things have gotten a “little worse,” she said, but crime rates remain “really low.” Sites like NextDoor make problems look bigger than they are because individual incidents become so much more visible, she said.

Candidates “are just filling air,” said Terron Burgandy, a 35-year-old living in Pico-Robertson. "The whole crime thing, for me, it's just a normal politician move. Show me something different."

A man sitting in a park
Los Angeles resident Terron Burgandy in Pan Pacific Park last week. Burgandy is frustrated about homelessness in the city, but he said he is more worried about the gas prices than public safety. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Sitting behind the counter of her mother's flower shop in a Van Nuys strip mall, Diane Koch, 31, saw the situation as far more dire.

"We had to hire security for Valentine's Day because of the smash-and-grabs," Koch said, noting that the robberies had made her scared to leave her home during the winter holiday season. "That's extra money out of our pockets to make sure that our employees were safe."

Koch's mother emerged from the back of the store and spoke to her daughter in Armenian.

"Let her know that sometimes we don't feel safe," Koch translated, as her mother returned to the task of de-thorning a long-stem rose.

For their part, both Bass and De León want the LAPD to return to its authorized force of 9,700 — a number it’s currently well below due to attrition.

During the debate, De León said he felt safe but also characterized safety as "relative to every Angeleno, depending on their ZIP Code and the color of their skin." In Eagle Rock, where the councilman lives, residents also largely said they felt safe.

Reading a book by the Eagle Rock Recreation Center as she kept her eyes on her 11-year-old son playing basketball, Christina Ramaya, 47, said she had been vigilant of her surroundings since some neighbors' cars were broken into a few months ago.

For her, however, she cares less about how mayoral candidates would address crimes than making sure they advocate for enough funding for schools and addressing inequities across Los Angeles.

“You see it’s a beautiful place for kids to play,” she said as she gazed at the basketball court. “You go to other areas, and that’s not the case.”

On the edge of Baldwin Hills, where Bass lives, safety issues were more of a concern for some. During the debate, Bass said she felt completely safe, though she acknowledged that many in the city do not. She recently released a crime prevention plan that puts emphasis on addressing structural issues and increasing the economic and social vitality of communities.

“It is all too common for some candidates to use fear and anger to motivate voters," Bass said of Caruso's rhetoric during the debate. "This is a cynical approach that turns people against each other instead of bringing people together to solve problems.”

Ivan Boytez, 33, who lives near the border of Crenshaw and Baldwin Hills, said he brings his young niece to the Baldwin Hills Recreation Center, rather than his local park, because the park closer to his home was often full of people drinking and smoking cannabis.

“I’m just like, nah,” Boytez said. Still, he said he believed that violence was largely “between people who have beef, and as long as you stay away from all that, nobody’s going to bother you.”

“This is not downtown,” said Love Collins, 41, who works in Baldwin Hills. “Baldwin Hills, View Park-Windsor Hills, Leimert Park, these are generally safe communities because they’re tight knit. I am cautious being a woman and a mom, but I feel comfortable being in L.A. in general.”

There are crime incidents here and there in his neighborhood, like car thefts, Boytez said. But he thinks most of the crime — including numerous small fires in and around encampments — is related to the homelessness crisis.

Candidates like Caruso and Buscaino have linked homelessness and crime, saying the growth of one leads to the growth of the other. More than a few residents echoed that sentiment, saying that large encampments in their neighborhoods contribute to their unease.

In Brentwood, residents and visitors alike said they believe public safety in one of the richest neighborhoods in the city is not much of an issue.

“90049 is a unique ZIP Code. Brentwood is really safe,” said Adam Bartash, 58, who lives in the Westside neighborhood.

The realities of life in Brentwood are a world away from those in parts of South Los Angeles, where residents said they didn’t feel safe walking the streets and described crime as a daily occurrence.

Waiting to take her daughter to a COVID-19 test in Vermont Square Park, Kisha Taylor pointed toward the house where she said she was born and the house where she said she saw her first dead body at when she was 9.

Neighbors driving by slowed to wave hello to her as she spoke.

Next, Taylor pointed toward the spot in the park where her aunt Sandra was shot.

Since then, she hasn’t let her kids go to her childhood park.

She hopes the next mayor invests in South L.A. — she wants more of her neighbors employed locally and more safe activities for her kids.

“We have nothing for our children to do but come to the park,” she said. “If they could open up swimming pools, things like that. Everything the upper class has, even if it’s on a smaller scale, that’s what we would like to have happen.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Recession warning sign flashes as yield curve inverts

    The market’s most closely watched part of the yield curve inverted Friday, and if its record over the last half-century is any indicator, the U.S. could be headed for a recession soon.

  • Russia says it won't cut off gas supplies yet in rouble payment row

    The Kremlin says it won't cut gas supplies to European customers until mid-April at the earliest.

  • Ukraine war: Putin's showbiz pal Gerard Depardieu condemns Putin's 'crazy excesses'

    French actor Gerard Depardieu, who has praised Vladimir Putin in the past, has now condemned the Russian President's "crazy, unacceptable excesses" in Ukraine. Depardieu, the star of movies including Green Card, The Last Metro and Cyrano de Bergerac, was given Russian citizenship in January 2013 after he abandoned his home country to avoid paying a 75% income tax rate. The pair were pictured embracing after Mr Putin personally gave him his Russian passport at his home in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

  • Amid English disrespect, a 'dream' World Cup draw is the USMNT's golden 'opportunity'

    Gregg Berhalter said on Day 1 that he wants the USMNT to "change the way the world views American soccer.” At the World Cup, against England, on Black Friday, they'll get their chance.

  • Jerrod Carmichael jokes Will Smith Oscars slap feels like it ‘happened years ago’ in SNL opening monologue

    ‘This happened a week ago. Doesn’t this feel like it happened years ago?’ actor said

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.