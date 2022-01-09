Rick Carlisle: Lance Stephenson has given us a different vibe

“It’s not even about stats. It’s just about a different kind of energy that we really need,” said Carlisle, “Lance has given us a different vibe as a team.” “He’s great. He’s my guy,” added Sabonis, “Me and him have a chemistry in the pick-and-roll. He does a great job in reading the game.”
Source: EuroHoops.net

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
On Lance Stephenson and Domas Sabonis reunited and pairing so well together, Lance’s joy for the game and spirit that has awakened this team and the fan base:
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/stephenson-c…1:41 AM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
“Imma keep rockin with these. These are my Like Mikes right now.”
— Lance Stephenson on his “Born Ready” AND1 Tai Chi PEs. pic.twitter.com/HYiTuSmx3310:20 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Pacers opened up a roster spot by waiving Kelan Martin. Really feels like that spot should go to Lance Stephenson. He’s played great on this 10-Day. – 10:09 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson, Domantas Sabonis notch career-highs in #Pacers‘ win over Jazz indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar9:48 PM

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
One reason @Lance Stephenson is so valuable for the @Indiana Pacers now it is that Carlisle is so laid-back. He’s a better coach for an emotional team than a laid-back team and Stephenson brings an emotional and macho element that was desperately needed. – 9:42 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle: “Tremendous effort by our guys. … Sabonis was spectacular. Stephenson was tremendous. … Lance has given us a different vibe as a team. The spark he provides, the personality. … There’s a change in our team.” #Pacers9:39 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
“Sabonis was spectacular. Stephenson was tremendous,” Carlisle says postgame.
“Lance has given us a different vibe as a team,” he adds. – 9:38 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Final: #Pacers 125, Jazz 113
Indiana snaps a six-game losing streak.
Domantas Sabonis with a career-high 42 points and six rebounds. Lance Stephenson with 16 points and a career-high 14 assists off the bench. – 9:27 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz lose 125-113 to the Pacers; 0-2 vs. Indiana this season. Indiana snaps a 6-game losing streak.
Sabonis: 42 points on 18-22 FG.
Stephenson: 16 points, 14 ast.
Mitchell: 36 points, 9 ast.
Bogdanovic: 21 points, 6 rebs.
Detroit next on Monday. – 9:24 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers end their losing streak and beat the Jazz 125-113. They sweep Utah this season. Huge nights from Lance Stephenson (16 points, 6 rebounds, 14 assists) and Domantas Sabonis (42 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists) made is possible. Career nights all around. Pacers are now 15-25. – 9:23 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Sabonis scores a career-high 42pts, Stephenson with 16pts and career-high 14asts as the Pacers beat the Jazz 125-113 to end a six-game losing streak.
Strong finish too. Pacers scored 35pts in the 4th.
Up next: at Celtics on Mon. – 9:23 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson just tied his career-high in assists with 13. Sabonis had a new career-high with 39 points. #Pacers9:14 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Lance Stephenson has 12 assists, one shy of his career high from 2015. This is his first game with more than 10 assists since that game as well. Crushing it in the setup game tonight. – 9:10 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Lance no look pass to Domas to get Sabonis to 35 points. Stephenson has 9 assists tonight and his effectiveness with pocket passes on post entries has been a huge and obvious positive compared to the Pacers of 2021. Pacers up 6 with 6:50 to go. – 9:03 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
OOOOOOHWEEEEEEE!
Lol Lance Stephenson just threw a DIME to Domantas Sabonis for a dunk. #Pacers lead 101-95 with 6:50 left. – 9:03 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 3Q: #Pacers 90, Jazz 86
Domantas Sabonis has 30 pts and 5 rbs.
Lance Stephenson with 16 pts, 7 asts and just 1 TO. – 8:48 PM

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Stephenson is the Pacers’ cool-headed quarterback, just as you predicted he would be 10 years ago. – 8:47 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I would like to congratulate Lance Stephenson for climbing atop my favorite active NBA player list. – 8:45 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: #Pacers 61, Jazz 52
Domantas Sabonis 24 points , Duane Washington Jr. 9, Lance Stephenson 9, Myles Turner 8. I’d call that balance.
Donovan Mitchell has 16. – 8:07 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Pacers 33, Jazz 27
Domantas Sabonis is 7-of-7 with 18 points.
Lance Stephenson 5 points and 4 assists. – 7:36 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Watched about five possessions of Lance Stephenson so far. His game has gotten more mature in his time away. This is immediately evident. Much more patient in PNR than he used to be. Jumper form looks good. He deserves a ton of credit. He’s worked on his game – 7:28 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson just dropped off a dime to Sabonis for a layup. He said their chemistry was pretty good from having played together years ago and it showed on that play. #Pacers7:23 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Biggest cheer of the night so far was for Lance Stephenson checking in. – 7:22 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Sabonis 4-4 with 11 points so far. Lance Stephenson and Chris Duarte check in. #Pacers7:22 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
New podcast with @NatJNewell!! We talked about Lance Stephenson — I booed Nat when he tried to downplay the greatest #Pacers player ever (sorry Reggie) — the team’s COVID-19 out break, Rick Carlisle’s comments on Dirks’s jersey retirement, etc.indystar.com/story/sports/n…2:02 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Updated Pacers cap sheet after many moves:
-Kelan Martin waived
-Oshae Brissett, Keifer Sykes guaranteed
-Lance Stephenson, Ahmad Caver, Justin Anderson added as hardships
-Fixed minimum salary calculator (oops)
Pacers have more luxury tax and hard cap (if needed) flexibility: pic.twitter.com/l9XlxBOqDl12:47 PM

Scott Agness: Kevin Pritchard pissed off at least a few people with his comments. And primarily, it’s this one quote, “We’ve got to figure out how to manufacture that real star.” -via Spotify / December 11, 2021

Scott Agness: Pacers center Myles Turner after another loss: “Eventually you got to put your foot down and do something about it, man. We can’t be an organization or a team that accepts mediocrity. And that’s what we’ve been playing like. So we got to up the ante — somehow, some way.” -via Twitter @ScottAgness / December 4, 2021

