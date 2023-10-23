Rick Bowness takes leave from Winnipeg Jets after wife's seizure

Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness is taking a leave of absence from the team.

His decision comes after his wife, Judy, had a stroke last night.

She remains in hospital and is undergoing further testing.

Associate coach Scott Arniel will serve as the Jets interim head coach in Bowness's absence.

Bowness has a 48-35-3 record since becoming Winnipeg's coach ahead of the 2022-23 season.

He had been head coach of the Dallas Stars for two and a half seasons before joining Winnipeg.

The Jets are off to a 2-3-0 start to the season and next play Tuesday against visiting St. Louis.





