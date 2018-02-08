Rick Ankiel remembers the day he owned Barry Bonds on 'Old Baseball Cards'

We know, at this point, about Rick Ankiel’s various skills. He was a very good pitcher at the start of his big-league career. Then he became a slugging outfielder. He’s been a broadcaster and a public speaker. He even has a book out — written with Yahoo Sports’ own Tim Brown — telling his unique baseball story.

Turns out Ankiel is also a delightful guy to open a pack of baseball cards with, as we see in this week’s episode of “Old Baseball Cards.” Ankiel gushes over Bo Jackson and Kirby Puckett and gives us a great factoid about his own career when he pulls a Barry Bonds card.

Rick Ankiel opens 1994 Topps Stadium Club on “Old Baseball Cards.” (Yahoo Sports)

If you’re checking out this series for the first time, hello, welcome. We open old baseball cards with baseball players, coaches and famous fans and see what kind of stories they inspire. We’ve done a number of fabulous episodes below that you can check out.

