Rick Aiello, actor and son of Danny Aiello, dies at 65

Actor Rick Aiello, who appeared on The Sopranos, and in Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me and Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing, which also starred his father, the late Danny Aiello, has died. He was 65.

The actor's mother, Sandy, confirmed the news of her son's death to TMZ. And his wife, Arlene, confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter. He died of pancreatic cancer at a hospital in New York on Monday.

A representative for Rick didn't immediately respond to EW's request for confirmation.

CBS via Getty Images Rick Aiello

Danny Aiello III, Rick's brother, was a stuntman and died of pancreatic cancer in 2010 at the age of 53. Their father, Danny Aiello, passed away in 2019 at the age of 86 after a short illness.

Rick played tough guy/enforcer Ray-Ray D'Abaldo on HBO's Sopranos in 2007. He was also known for playing Officer Long in another Lee project, Jungle Fever.

Rick worked with his father on the television series Dellaventura (1997-1998), which was about a former detective who intervenes for people when the law isn't able to. The father and son also shared the screen in 1998 film A Brooklyn State of Mind.

The actor appeared in many popular television shows over the years, with one of his earliest being the TV movie Perry Mason: The Case of the Musical Murder in 1989. His resume also included roles on 21 Jump Street; L.A. Law; NYPD Blue; Tales From the Crypt; the original Walker, Texas Ranger; and CSI.

Aiello is survived by his wife and their children, Ricky Jr. and Tori; his brother Jamie; his sister Stacey; and his mother.

Related content: