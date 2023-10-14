Richmound, Sask., to hold weekend-long protest to urge QAnon cult to leave village

Barriers have been set up around the former school where the 'Kingdom of Canada' cult is staying. The building is private property. (CBC - image credit)

The village of Richmound, Sask., is holding a protest this weekend, in hopes that a cult will leave.

Richmound is located 83 kilometres northwest of Maple Creek, near the Alberta border. A group calling itself the "Kingdom of Canada" has called for public execution of elected officials and other members in and around the community.

The group is holding a meet and greet for potential new followers and their supporters on Saturday.

Leader Romana Didulo is known as a far-right QAnon conspiracy theorist. She has declared herself the "Queen of Canada," among other titles including the national Indigenous leader.

Didulo and some of her followers have been travelling around the country for some time. On Sept. 13, they were forced out of Kamsack, Sask., by the townspeople. The cult then made its way to the village of Richmound on Sept. 15, and has been staying at the former Richmound School, having been invited by property owner Rick Manz.

Manz is facing an assault charge after RCMP received a report of an assault after an altercation in Richmound last Friday.

Romana Didulo, the self-declared "Queen of Canada" and a leading Canadian QAnon figure, leaves after speaking on Parliament Hill during convoy protests on February 3, 2022.

On Wednesday, Mayor Brad Miller shared a Facebook post inviting people to join Richmound's "peaceful protest" on Saturday and Sunday. He urged others to share the post around.

"Things are still escalating and we are desperate for help with another protest rally to keep conspiracy theorist, cult leader and pretender queen, Romana Didulo, from settling into permanent residency in our town. WE NEED HELP AND CANNOT DO THIS ALONE!" the post read.

Miller called for people from neighbouring communities to join in the demonstration, saying it will be respectful and legal.

A Richmound resident, who CBC has agreed not to name, said on Thursday that she is scared of Didulo and her followers staying in the village.

"There's a lot of anger. There's a lot of tension. And people aren't very happy right now. You start doing a deep dive into their realm, trying to figure out what they're all about, and the deeper you go, the scarier it gets," the Richmound resident said.

The village held a previous protest against the group on Sept. 24. The cult threatened the community with "cease and desist" letters after that demonstration.

"I'd really like to see these people leave," said the Richmound resident who spoke with CBC. "At the same time, I don't want to see another community have to deal with this. I really don't. It' s not fun. It's not fair. Like, who starts putting cease and desist orders and execution lists out? How is that a thing that can happen?"

Richmound Mayor Brad Miller said village residents do not feel safe with Romana Didulo and her followers there.

RCMP presence

RCMP sent a mobile detachment to Richmound last Friday in response to the group's presence.

Police say the group does not pose an "imminent threat," despite issuing the threats of public execution.

In an emailed statement to CBC on Friday, Saskatchewan RCMP said that the safety and security of the community of Richmound is a top priority.

"We are aware of the potential events scheduled for this weekend. Saskatchewan RCMP will maintain a 24/7 police presence for the foreseeable future, which will include regular patrols in the community. This will include Saturday and Sunday," RCMP said.

Romana Didulo and her cult made their way to the village of Richmound, Saskatchewan on Sept. 15, and have been staying at the former Richmound School, due to an invitation by the property owner. It is blocked off to the public.

In his Facebook post, Miller encouraged protesters to drive around the village on Saturday and Sunday with respectful signs. He encouraged "noisemakers."

"We understand people are very emotional and at wit's end but we must not engage," Miller said. "We only want to irritate them and let them know we have not given up!!"

The village protest is scheduled to run from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. CST on Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. CST on Sunday.