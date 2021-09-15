Richmond winner Martin Truex Jr. starts first at Bristol

Martin Truex Jr. will lead the field to green at Bristol after he won at Richmond.

Truex joined teammate Denny Hamlin in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday night when he took the checkered flag for his third Richmond win in the last five races there. Hamlin won the first race of the playoffs at Darlington.

Hamlin will start second while Joey Logano starts third, Chase Elliott starts fourth and Kyle Larson starts fifth. Larson is also locked into the second round of the playoffs.

Saturday night's race at Bristol (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) is the final race of the first round of the Cup Series playoffs. Twelve of the 16 playoff drivers will advance to the second round and there's currently a tie for the 12th and final spot.

Both Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman enter the race with 2,053 points. Busch has the tiebreaker because he has the highest finish in the round.

Here's how the playoff standings look entering Bristol.

Playoff standings

1. Kyle Larson (clinched)

2. Denny Hamlin (clinched)

3. Martin Truex Jr. (clinched)

4. Joey Logano, 2,093 points

5. Ryan Blaney, 2,081

6. Kevin Harvick, 2,078

7. Chase Elliott, 2,072

8. Christopher Bell, 2,070

9. Brad Keselowski, 2,066

10. Kyle Busch, 2,061

11. Aric Almirola, 2,056

12. Kurt Busch, 2,053

13. Alex Bowman, 2,053

14. Tyler Reddick, 2,048

15. William Byron, 2,035

16. Michael McDowell, 2,015

Bristol starting lineup

1. Martin Truex Jr.

2. Denny Hamlin

3. Joey Logano

4. Chase Elliott

5. Kyle Larson

6. Christopher Bell

7. Ryan Blaney

8. Kevin Harvick

9. Kyle Busch

10. Brad Keselowski

11. Alex Bowman

12. Aric Almirola

13. Tyler Reddick

14. William Byron

15. Kurt Busch

16. Michael McDowell

17. Ross Chastain

18. Austin Dillon

19. Matt DiBenedetto

20. Chase Briscoe

21. Daniel Suarez

22. Erik Jones

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24. Ryan Newman

25. Chris Buescher

26. Cole Custer

27. Ryan Preece

28. Bubba Wallace

29. Justin Haley

30. Anthony Alfredo

31. Corey LaJoie

32. BJ McLeod

33. Josh Bilicki

34. Quin Houff

35. JJ Yeley

36. Garrett Smithley

37. James Davison

38. David Starr