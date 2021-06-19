Richmond vaccination rates rising quickly

COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to rise in Richmond, in some neighbourhoods at a slightly faster pace than the provincial average.

As of today, 76.7 per cent of all adults in B.C. have had at least one dose. This is a 1.6 per cent increase from last Friday’s number.

In all seven Richmond neighbourhoods, the increase over the past week is higher. Steveston (83 per cent) saw the lowest increase, up two per cent from last Friday.

Five neighbourhoods saw a three per cent increase over the last week: Gilmore/Shellmont/East/Hamilton (79 per cent), East and West Cambie/Bridgeport (78 per cent), Thompson/Seafair (76 per cent), Blundell (74 per cent) and Broadmoor (73 per cent).

In the City Centre neighbourhood, at one point the city’s lowest-vaccinated, 75 per cent of adults have now had at least one dose—a four per cent increase from a week ago.

Across the province to date, 4,296,151 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C.; 823,371 of those are second doses.

B.C. health authorities also reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 today. Since the pandemic began, B.C. has recorded 146,902 cases.

Of the new cases, 13 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region (including Richmond), 65 in the Fraser Health region, 26 in the Interior Health region and five in the Northern Health region. There are no new cases in the Island Health region.

There are 1,389 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and 128 of those people are hospitalized, 48 of whom are in intensive care.

In comparison, one year ago on June 18, 2020, there were eight new cases reported and B.C. had faced just 2,783 confirmed cases in total. There were 190 active cases, 10 people hospitalized and five of those people in critical care. Seven healthcare facilities had active outbreaks—six long-term care, assisted living or independent living facilities and one acute care facility.

Sadly, there was one new virus-related death reported today, bringing that total to 1,740.

Story continues

Active outbreaks continue at three long-term care, assisted living and independent living facilities.

For the latest medical updates, including case counts, prevention, risks and to find a testing centre near you: http://www.bccdc.ca/ or follow @CDCofBC on Twitter.

Hannah Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Richmond Sentinel