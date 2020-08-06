Richmond VA Dog Daycare, Dog Boarding, Grooming and Training Center Announced

The Dog Stop® announces the launch of its 21th franchise facility in Richmond Virginia on October, 10 2020. It will offer Richmond dog owners an all-inclusive modern dog daycare experience.

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / The Dog Stop® expects to open its 21st franchise in Richmond, Virginia on October 10, 2020. Local resident and store owner cannot wait to offer The Dog Stop's luxury boarding and daycare services to local dogs.

For more information visit their website at https://thedogstop.com/va-richmond/

According to the owner, "The company has a clear understanding of what dogs and their owners need, and they have crafted a business that fulfills those needs and demands for dog boarding, dog daycare, grooming, training, retail and more. The Dog Stop sees every member from employees, store owners, dogs, and their owners too as a part of one big family, and we can't be more excited to extend that family feeling into Richmond, VA."

Known for a luxury experience with no hidden costs, The Dog Stop offers spacious boarding, ample daycare space for socializing, a spa-like grooming salon, and premium retail items. Their outdoor daycare yards feature antimicrobial grass turf, while their indoor daycare rooms offer 100% climate control to ensure each pup's comfort. Owners can watch their dogs play via the online webcams. The Dog Stop's grooming salon utilizes all natural shampoos and conditioners, and their groomers strive to make every appointment relaxing and spa-like.

Boarding at The Dog Stop is an all-inclusive, unparalleled experience. From 5-star food and spacious accommodations to included daycare services, each dog has everything it needs. If owners want to go the extra mile, they may upgrade their dog's stay with Dog Stop Delights. These extra services allow clients to customize their dog's daycare or boarding experience with options such as cuddle time, leash walks, puzzle play, and bedtime stories with cookies and (goat's) milk.

Founded in 2009, The Dog Stop franchised its concept in 2014, first opening franchises in its hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. Clients can now fall in love with The Dog Stop's services in 10 states, and that number is quickly growing.

The Dog Stop is an award-winning, all-inclusive dog care center offering doggy daycare, grooming, training and premium retail items seven days a week, and a luxury boarding experience 365 days a year.

Richmond VA dog daycare, dog boarding and dog grooming offerings will see a major upgrade with the opening of The Dog Stop franchise at 9132 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23294

Contact Info:

Name: Jesse Coslov

Email: Send Email

Organization: The Dog Stop

Address: 9132 West Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23294, United States

Phone: +1-855-635-3935

Website: https://thedogstop.com/va-richmond/

SOURCE: The Dog Stop





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/600544/Richmond-VA-Dog-Daycare-Dog-Boarding-Grooming-and-Training-Center-Announced



