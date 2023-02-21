Richmond restaurant closes after two years. Owner has plans for dining spot.

A pizza chain has closed one Central Kentucky location and plans to convert the restaurant to a new concept this summer.

LaRosa’s in Richmond at 2216 Lantern Ridge Drive closed on Feb. 19, according to a news release. The restaurant opened in May 2021, just after COVID pandemic dining restrictions eased.

“Our friends in Richmond gave us a very warm welcome. Unfortunately, sales momentum over the past year and a half has not met our expectations,” Gary Holland, of LaRosa’s and Skyline franchise owner One Holland, said in the release.

“Our Richmond team members did a wonderful job serving our guests and we truly appreciate their dedication. We’ve offered them positions at other nearby restaurants that we operate,” Holland said. “We’d like to thank our Richmond guests and hope they’ll consider visiting our Lexington area pizzerias on Richmond Road and Southland.”

LaRosa’s Gift Cards or Buddy Cards purchased in Richmond can be redeemed at any LaRosa’s pizzeria.

The LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria in Richmond has closed. It will reopen as a Skyline Chili in late summer.

In late summer, Holland plans to reopen the spot as a Skyline Chili.

“As disappointed as we are about closing LaRosa’s Richmond, we can’t wait to open our new Skyline Chili,” Holland said. “We serve legendary Cincinnati-style chili and coney dogs we’re sure our guests will love.”

It’s the second LaRosa’s location in Central Kentucky to close. The Nicholasville location in Brannon Crossing closed in April 2022. It has since reopened as a First Watch.

The cheese coney, a specially made hot dog served at Skyline Chili in a steamed bun with mustard and secret recipe chili, topped with onions and shredded cheddar cheese.

One Holland is the largest Skyline Chili franchise group and also operates First Watch restaurants, LaRosa’s Family Pizzerias and Dunkin Donuts throughout Ohio and Kentucky. It recently opened a LaRosa’s in suburban Louisville, next to a new First Watch.