Richmond RCMP investigate alleged assault, racial slurs directed at Asian man

Richmond RCMP are seeking witnesses to an alleged assault that saw an Asian man subjected to racial slurs.

Police said the incident occurred just after 2 p.m. PT on May 17 at Steveston Highway and No. 5 Road.

In a statement, police said the victim told officers he parked his vehicle on No. 5 Road when a blue BMW pulled up beside him. A man in the car allegedly started yelling racial slurs at him.

The victim got out of the car and so did the man in the BMW while continuing to yell at the victim.

The victim got back into his vehicle and locked the door but the man in the BMW allegedly continued yelling at the victim and banging on his front passenger-side window.

The victim said he left his vehicle once again to get help in a nearby business but the man followed and assaulted him.

CBC News asked Richmond RCMP how the victim was assaulted but police would not provide those details.

Police said a suspect was identified using video surveillance and arrested in the days following the incident. However, they said the victim told them there were others who witnessed the alleged assault. Police say they want to speak to anyone who saw something.

Police offered the following description of the suspect:

Caucasian.

Five feet eight inches tall.

Fairly athletic build.

Very short hair, greying on the side.

Spoke with an accent. (CBC asked what type of accent but RCMP would not provide that information.)

Wearing a blue dress shirt, grey vest and black dress slacks.

CBC asked if the suspect had been charged but police, in an email, only said the investigation is "active and ongoing."