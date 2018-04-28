Richmond QB Lauletta makes a Giant step

(STATS) - Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta had to wait a bit longer than expected, but he had to be pleased when the New York Giants selected him with the 108th overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Leading up to the three-day draft, Lauletta said he would welcome learning on the NFL level behind a veteran, Pro Bowl-type quarterback. He can do that behind starter Eli Manning, the two-time Super Bowl winner.

The 6-foot-2 5/8, 222-pound Lauletta has a solid skill set, including terrific accuracy, but he's not considered to have elite arm strength. He announced his readiness for the next level, though, by winning the MVP award at the Reese's Senior Bowl in January.

Said ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.: "Senior Bowl week, he improved. Game day, he's the MVP of the Senior Bowl. His arm has to be strong enough. We've had proof with Drew Brees, with Tom Brady, with Eli Manning, Peyton Manning. Arms can get stronger once you're in the league."

Lauletta overcame a torn ACL in November 2016 to win CAA Football offensive player of the year and make the STATS FCS All-America third team as a senior. With his third straight 3,000-yard season, he finished his career as Richmond's record-holder in passing yards (10,465) and touchdown passes (73).

"The speed of the game and the increased speed and the competition is not going to be an issue for me," said Lauletta, the first Richmond quarterback picked in the draft since Harry Knight in 1975 (Oakland Raiders, ninth round).

The only other quarterback on the Giants' roster besides Manning is Davis Webb.