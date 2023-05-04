Richmond is the party capital for King’s Coronation with 200 street events

People toast as they take part in a street party for Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee (AFP via Getty Images)

It might not be a royal borough, but Richmond is the Coronation party capital with 200 events happening to mark the crowning of King Charles.

Around one-fifth of the 1,000-plus street parties taking place in London to celebrate the historic occasion are happening in the south-west suburb.

Across the capital, tens of thousands of residents are unfurling red, white and blue bunting, bringing out boxes of union flags and dusting down trestle tables for the weekend.

The leader of Richmond council said he was proud that the borough was top of the league table for Coronation street parties with 198 “residential” celebrations and three in the town centre. During the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee the borough showed its royal colours with 331 street parties.

Gareth Roberts said: “It’s with pride that Richmond always hangs up the bunting and our residents get together with friends and neighbours to put on a huge number of street parties. We have royal connections dating back to the 12th century and although we may not be a royal borough, we are royally enthusiastic about an occasion to celebrate.”

Other boroughs where residents will be partying in big numbers include Ealing with 170 separate events. Bromley also has 170 parties lined up while another 144 are taking place in Wandsworth.

Bexley and Havering councils have approved 98 parties each while 50 streets in Lewisham will close to allow residents to get into the royal spirit. Brent will host 43 street parties while Redbridge will have 34.

One of the largest street parties in the capital will be in Hammersmith where the main shopping area, King Street, will be closed off to allow hundreds to celebrate the beginning of a new royal era.

Every borough will hold parties with organisers being granted road closure orders so that royal fans can party safely and traffic free.

Councils in England have approved 3,087 road closures for gatherings marking the royal event, according to figures from road management company one.network.

The parties will cover a total of 263 miles, roughly equivalent to the distance from Westminster Abbey to Land’s End in Cornwall.

The most popular day for parties over the three-day bank holiday weekend is Sunday, when 62 per cent will take place. Some 27 per cent are planned for Saturday, with just 11 per cent scheduled for Monday.

Hampshire and Kent each have 251 street parties agreed, making them top of the list outside London.

Only one party application has been approved by each of Cumberland Council, Herefordshire Council, Luton Borough Council and Manchester City Council.

Many councils have waived their usual street party fees for this weekend.

All roads officially closed for coronation street parties in England are included in the figures, one.network said.

The analysis does not take into account parties in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, or unofficial events.

James Harris, chief executive one.network, said: “It’s fantastic to see neighbours and communities coming together to use their streets for parties to celebrate the crowning of our new King.

“Organising a street party is hard enough, but local councils should be given a huge hand for their great efforts in facilitating this country-wide celebration.

“With their hard work approving and managing road closures, the country can party safely whilst minimising disruption for road users.”