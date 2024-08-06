Dustin Martin, triple-premiership AFL hero and Richmond legend, announces retirement

Richmond Tigers legend Dustin Martin has retired from the AFL after 302 games and three premierships. Photograph: Michael Willson/AFL Photos/Getty Images

Legendary Richmond AFL player Dustin Martin has called time on his illustrious 15-year career. The three-time Norm Smith medallist, triple premiership player, Brownlow medallist, four-time All Australian, three-time Gary Ayers medallist, and dual Jack Dyer medal winner informed his teammates this morning of the decision to retire with immediate effect.

“It is hard to put into words what the Richmond Football Club means to me, I love this place so much,” Martin said. “I will be forever grateful for the love and the support I have received from the people here. To my teammates, the brotherhood that we all share is what I value most, as well as the bond with the staff and coaches… thank you to all of you. To my family and friends, thank you for your unconditional love and support.”

Martin, 33, played 302 games and booted 338 goals in a storied career at the elite level, never once playing a reserves match for the Tigers. The supremely skilful and powerful inside midfielder made his debut for Richmond as a teenager in 2010 and quickly became a star of the competition, averaging 22 disposals and booting 33 goals in the 2011 season.

From his second season until his 13th, Martin only once finished outside the top six of the Tigers’ best and fairest (10th in 2012). By 2013, as Richmond returned to finals action for the first time in 12 years. Martin won his first Jack Dyer Medal and All Australian honour in 2016 while spearheading Richmond to the Club’s drought-breaking 2017 premiership.

The Castlemaine product played arguably the most decorated AFL season of all time that season, claiming the Norm Smith Medal, Premiership, Brownlow Medal, Leigh Matthews MVP Trophy, AFL Coaches Association Player of the Year Award, All Australian, Gary Ayers Medal and Richmond’s best and fairest.

Martin continued his extraordinary form in subsequent seasons, booting over 30 goals and averaging 25-plus disposals in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He then underlined his impeccable standing in the game in the 2019 finals series, booting 12 goals across the campaign, including bags of six in the qualifying final and four in the grand final.

Martin became the game’s first triple-Norm Smith medallist by steering Richmond to the 2020 premiership. He was voted best on the ground by the coaches in all three of Richmond’s knock-out finals that season, kicked four miraculous goals as the Tigers overcame a halftime deficit to defeat the Cats on grand final night.

Martin returned to top form in 2023, making the All-Australian squad of 40 and finishing runner-up in Richmond’s best and fairest for the fourth time in his career. Although the Tigers’ 2024 season was a struggle, Martin added to his highlights reel with a 23-disposal, three-goal performance at Dreamtime at the ‘G against Hawthorn in front of 92,000 people who had come to the MCG to salute his 300th game.

Richmond CEO Brendon Gale paid tribute. “So much has been said about Dustin’s impact on our club and the competition, but more than anything, and put simply, I think it is the joy that he gave the Tiger Army and those around him that might mean the most,” Gale said.

“Three premierships and best on ground in each of them will always be his legend, and rightly, it, along with his unique aura, will be what he is best remembered for. But I think Dustin would be most proud of what he was able to achieve playing for a team… and the magnificent role he was able to play within that system, which let him be every bit the footballing genius that he was always destined to be.

“That genius was most evident when the stakes were at their highest, when the crowd was at its loudest, when all eyes were on him, and when the moments needed a hero. Dustin did it his way, and we are all just so lucky to have been Richmond people during his era of dominance. So, all I can say on behalf of everyone associated with our great club is thank you to an icon. To our icon.”

Martin saluted his fans in a statement. “To the Tiger Army, I have always felt loved and supported throughout my career, and for that, I will be forever grateful. The memories that we have created together will live with me forever. Thank you.”