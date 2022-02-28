‘This is what Richmond is about.’ Friends, family gather to remember Jordan Morgan

Friends and family of Jordan Morgan, the 32-year-old woman who was shot and killed at her father’s mansion in Madison County less than one week ago, gathered in front of the Richmond courthouse Sunday evening to remember and mourn the sudden loss of someone who was adored by many.

Morgan was shot multiple times by a man who broke into the Morgans’ home early Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. C. Wesley Morgan, Jordan Morgan’s father, was also injured in the shooting. He exchanged fire with his daughter’s alleged killer, who fled the home. State police have named 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday as the suspect.

Morgan’s friends and family on Sunday remembered their favorite qualities about her.

“She was the most beautiful soul,” said Mica Sims, a close friend of Morgan’s who set up the vigil. “She was fearless. She was up for anything and there was absolutely not one enemy that I can think of that she had in this world. She was beautiful and she was loved by so many.”

Many of those who loved her stood over individual candles in the chilly but clear nighttime sky in downtown Richmond. Dozens of members of the community, as well as law enforcement officers from the Richmond Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police, were in attendance to show support for the grieving family.

Mourners pray during a vigil for Jordan Morgan at the Madison County Courthouse in Richmond, Ky. Morgan was killed in a shooting at her father’s home a few days earlier. Photo by Pablo Alcala

Sims said the group gathered Sunday “not only to remember the life of our friend, Jordan Morgan, but we’re coming together as a community to stand behind her family and law enforcement to say that this is not okay.”

“You don’t come into our community and do this,” Sims said. “We will have justice for Jordan.”

Mayor of Richmond and pastor of First Baptist Church Robert Blythe started the vigil with a prayer, asking for continued comfort for the family. Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson echoed a similar message to Blythe’s while also telling the group that law enforcement will apprehend Gilday, the man accused of killing Morgan.

Richardson also said Richmond is the most generous town, and said Sunday’s vigil showed why.

“This is what Richmond is about,” Richardson said.

Mica Sims spoke to media before a vigil for her close friend Jordan Morgan at the Madison County Courthouse in Richmond Ky. Morgan was killed in a shooting at her father’s home. Photo by Pablo Alcala

Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor also shared some words before a closing song of “Amazing Grace,” which was sung in unison by the group, led by Blythe.

“She would be thrilled but she would say that it’s too much and overdone,” Sims said of what Morgan’s response would be to the vigil. “Knowing her friends, we would say that it was just right just for her.”

After the song, some stayed and continued to comfort one another well after the end of the vigil. Some stayed till roughly 10 p.m., approximately one hour after the start of the event.

“I think this is something that we needed to do so that we can come together and just remember and celebrate,” Sims said. “It was a life taken way too soon. There was no reason for it and I know that there’s a lot of unity in this community, and we stand in solidarity together.”

Mourners pray during a vigil for Jordan Morgan at the Madison County Courthouse in Richmond, Ky. Morgan was killed in a shooting at her father’s home a few days earlier. Photo by Pablo Alcala

