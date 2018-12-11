Richmond DB Augustus Lee dies in apparent suicide

Gus Lee appeared in 11 games in 2018. He was 20. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Richmond University said Tuesday that redshirt freshman defensive back Augustus Lee died earlier in the day. He was 20.

The Virginia Central District Medical Examiner’s office ruled the cause of Lee’s death was suicide by asphyxiation, according to the Collegian.

(via Richmond)

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Augustus Lee,” Richmond coach Russ Huesman said in a statement. “Gus was a terrific young man and a great member of our Richmond family. His loss is a true tragedy to those who knew and loved him. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gus’ family. This is a very difficult time for everyone in the Richmond Spider family.”

Lee appeared in 11 games in 2018 and had 12 tackles for the FCS school. He was a native of Fairfax, Virginia. The school was hosting a gathering on Tuesday evening for students to remember Lee and counselors were set to be present.

“I have been in touch with Gus’s family to express our deepest condolences on behalf of the entire University,” Richmond president Ronald Crutcher said in a statement. “Gus was a sophomore from Fairfax, Virginia, who played on our football team. He was an undeclared pre-business major and a good friend, especially to his teammates and his fellow student-athletes. We extend our deepest sympathies to Gus’s family, his teammates, professors, and many friends on our campus.”

