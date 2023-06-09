Richmond council reverses course in favour of spending extra $2.5M on major bike path

A rendering of the multi-use pathway next to Steveston Highway envisioned by City of Richmond staff, that was approved by council Wednesday after being previously rejected. (City of Richmond - image credit)

A Richmond city councillor flipped her vote Wednesday in favour of additional funding for a long-planned bike lane in the city.

About two weeks ago, by a 5-4 vote, council rejected giving $2.49 million to address the budget shortfall for the Steveston Multi-Use Pathway, which would create a shared cycling and pedestrian path on the busy corridor of Steveston Highway between Shell Road and No. 2 Road.

But Coun. Laura Gillanders has switched her vote, saying she felt she didn't have enough information at the last council meeting.

"Since that time I've done a lot of research on this and had a lot of questions answered," Gillanders told council Wednesday. This week's vote was also 5-4.

The bike lane had been conceptually approved in 2012 as part of the city's Official Community Plan, and money was committed to the project during capital budget discussions in 2019 and 2020.

But its cost increased from approximately $9 million to $11.5 million due to bids by contractors being above anticipated amounts, requiring the further approval of council.

Narrowing lane widths

Among the reasons cited by councillors for rejecting the additional funding were the narrowing of lane widths on the road and a lack of consultation.

Gillanders says the way it was originally presented made it seem like a great portion of lanes was going to be reduced.

But she says she has since learned that there are already sections of the road that are 3.3 metres wide and that lanes will only be further narrowed to 3.25 metres.

Coun. Alexa Loo, who voted yes at both meetings, says she's happy the funding is being committed.

"I'm glad that council has had time to rethink it through and consider the value and benefit of this," she told CBC News.