Richland sheriff responding to ‘high priority crisis situation,’ asks public to avoid area
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office said late Sunday it is responding to a “high priority crisis situation” in the Columbia area, and asked the public to avoid the 700 block of Mallet Hill Road.
The sheriff’s office tweeted the “urgent” alert at 7:05 p.m. Sunday.
No other additional information was immediately available.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that updates would be provided as they become available.