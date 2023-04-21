Richland High School student arrested after threatening teacher with knife, police say

A Richland High School student is in custody after threatening a teacher with a knife Friday morning, North Richland Hills police said in a news release.

Neither the teacher nor the student were injured, officials said, and the teacher successfully deescalated the situation. The incident took place before school started, and no other students were in the room, according to police.

The student was taken into custody and faces charges. The student’s name, age and charges against them won’t be released because the student is a juvenile, authorities said.

Richland High School is located in North Richland Hills and part of the Birdville Independent School District.

District officials posted a note to Richland High School families on the school’s home page about the incident.

“BISD wants to remind our students and staff that we take all threats seriously, work with local law enforcement, and follow District Policy regarding discipline,” officials said.

According to police, this was an isolated incident.