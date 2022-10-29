Richland County deputy arrested, caught on video assaulting inmate

A Richland County Sheriff’s deputy was fired and arrested Friday after being charged with assaulting an inmate inside of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Nathan Harris was fired after an investigation into an altercation where Harris violently shoved an inmate he transported to the county jail, according to the statement. Harris has been charged with assault and battery in the third degree.

“His actions were unacceptable, and I will not tolerate this from any of my deputies,” Sheriff Leon Lott said. “I hold my deputies to a much higher standard, and anyone who works for me should know that I will hold them accountable for any wrongdoings.”

The incident took place on Oct. 24 when Harris, 26, transported inmates from the county courthouse back to the jail. While inside of the Richland County jail’s pre-booking area an argument broke out between Harris and the inmate, according to a statement released by the sheriff’s department.

Harris is then seen on camera violently shoving the unidentified inmate.

He was suspended without pay the next day after his supervisors learned of the incident, according to the statement.

“Sheriff Lott ordered an immediate investigation by the department’s criminal investigation unit,” the sheriff’s department said.

The investigation’s findings were presented to a magistrate who determined that there was sufficient probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for Harris.

Harris turned himself in at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Friday. He received a $1,087.50 personal recognizance bond.