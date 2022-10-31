Richland 2 issues statement after ruling ends Ridge View’s football season

Richland 2 issued a response Monday after the S.C. High School League appellate panel’s decision that upheld sanctions against the Ridge View football program.

The appellate panel voted 6-0 on Monday to uphold previous decisions that included sanctions against the football program, included forfeiting all eight of the team’s victories and a fine of $500. Those penalties began with a Richland 2 investigation where the school district deemed the team played games with several ineligible players.

Monday’s outcome means that Ridge View’s season is over and Class 4A playoff bracket that was released over the weekend will not change.

Here is the complete statement from Richland 2 school district:

“On Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, the S.C. High School League’s appellate panel voted to uphold the executive committee’s decision to keep the sanctions against Ridge View High in place. The sanctions were first announced by the SCHSL on Oct. 27, 2022, after deeming three football players ineligible for the 2022 season.

District administrators with Richland School District Two began an investigation on Sept. 23, 2022, after receiving a report regarding student eligibility in connection with the two members of the Ridge View High varsity football team.

District administrators were able to determine that the students met the district’s enrollment guidelines, which require three proofs of residency. The students in question were properly enrolled in the district, complete with the required documentation of residency. The athletic allegation pertains to ‘bona-fide change of residence,’ as defined by the SCHSL.

The SCHSL’s ‘bona-fide change of residence’ is separate and apart from the district’s enrollment guidelines. While a new student may be properly enrolled in a school/school district, he/she must meet the League’s ‘bona-fide change of residence’ definition to be eligible to participate in sports.

District administrators could not conclude with complete certainty that the change in residency met the SCSHL’s definition of ‘bona-fide change of residency.’ Therefore, the matter was forwarded to the SCHSL for further review. During the course of the investigation, the League learned that a sibling of one of the two students played football.

The League determined that player was also ineligible. Ridge View High appealed the SCHSL’s decision to the League’s executive committee. The executive committee voted to deny the school’s appeal. Today, Ridge View appealed to the League’s appellate panel. The panel voted to deny the appeal.

Richland Two administrators regret this decision for our students who may feel that their hard work is being dismissed or diminished. The district understands that in order for athletics to work in harmony with the total school program and promote excellence, Richland Two athletics teams must be in compliance with all appropriate rules, policies and procedures.”