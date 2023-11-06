Richie Myler: Leeds Rhinos full-back leaves to join Championship side York Knights

Richie Myler has left Leeds Rhinos to join Championship side York Knights on a one-year deal.

Myler, 33, who can play as either full-back or scrum-half, played 134 times for Leeds after moving from Catalans Dragons in 2018 and scored 52 tries.

He won the Lance Todd Trophy as player of the match in the Rhinos' 2020 Challenge Cup final win over Salford Red Devils.

York finished sixth last season in the Championship.

Myler has played for four clubs in Super League, having also appeared for Salford and Warrington, while he has represented England and Ireland at international level.

He had one year left on his contract at Headingley, but he has opted to drop down a division and try to help the Knights push for promotion.

"The time has felt right for me and my family to have a new challenge and I am delighted to be joining up with York Knights and to be part of their exciting future," he told the Leeds website.