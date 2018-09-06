Richie Mo’unga given chance to shine as he replaces Beauden Barrett for Rugby Championship clash with Argentina

Steve Hansen has challenged Richie Mo’unga to be his own man and not try to fill the void left by World Rugby Player of the Year Beauden Barrett after the All Blacks head coach rotated his side for the renewal of the Rugby Championship against Argentina this weekend.

New Zealand go into this Saturday’s encounter in Nelson as heavy favourites, having recorded convincing back-to-back victories over Australia before last week’s break. But despite having the weekend off and scoring an individual haul of 30 points – including four tries – against the Wallabies, Barrett has been rested this weekend to allow Crusaders fly-half Mo’unga to win his second cap.

The 24-year-old has been tasked to transform his Super Rugby-winning form with his club this season onto the international stage, but Hansen has urged the inexperienced No 10 to focus on his own game and not get sucked in to try to play like Barrett does.

"There is so much more pressure because it's just not the Canterbury fans looking at him, it's everybody,” Hansen said.

"There is no doubting his playing ability. He can play footy. He's a confident young man and I am confident in him that he will front up on Saturday and play really well.

"What he's got to do is his own job, he doesn't have to be Beauden Barrett, he has to be Richie Mo'unga and bring the skill sets he has."

Fly-half is not the only change among Hansen’s line-up as Blues prop Karl Tu’inukuafe and Highlanders flanker Shannon Frizzell are also handed chances to impress in place of the injured Joe Moody and rested Liam Squire, while Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi could make his debut from the replacements.

Beauden Barrett

Barrett’s four tries against Australia set the bar for Mo'unga (Getty)

While the reigning world champions are overwhelming favourites to make it three wins from three on the way to what looks likely to be a fifth Rugby Championship title in the last six years, Argentina can at least take confidence from the 32-19 victory over South Africa two weeks ago.

The Pumas have lost all 26 previous meetings with the All Blacks and were on a dreadful run of just three wins in their last 23 Tests before the victory in Mendoza, but under new head coach and former hooker Mario Ledesma there is at least optimism that they can rebuild their form in time for next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Teams

New Zealand: Ben Smith; Nehe Milner-Skudder, Jack Goodhue, Ngani Laumape, Waisake Naholo; Richie Mo'unga, TJ Perenara; Karl Tu'inukuafe, Codie Taylor, Owen Franks; Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett; Shannon Frizell, Ardie Savea, Kieran Read.

Replacements: Nathan Harris, Tim Perry, Ofa Tuungafasi, Sam Whitelock, Luke Whitelock, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown.

Argentina: Emiliano Boffelli; Bautista Delguy, Matias Moroni, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Ramiro Moyano; Nicolas Sanchez, Martin Landajo; Santiago Garcia Botta, Agustin Creevy, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro; Guido Petti, Tomas Lavanini; Tomas Lezana, Marcos Kremer, Javier Ortega Desio.

Replacements: Julian Montoya, Juan Pablo Zeiss, Gaston Cortes, Matias Alemanno, Pablo Matera, Tomas Cubelli, Bautista Ezcurra, Juan Cruz Mallia.