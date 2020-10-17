The Richest Stars To Welcome New Babies in 2020

If there’s one thing that 2020 has taught us, it’s that change is inevitable. But while some changes have been far from pleasant (and unexpected), others, like the birth of a new child, have everyone jumping for joy and wishing the new parents all the happiness in the world.

Of course, some kids have the added advantage of being born to celebrity parents, meaning they may be set for life from their very first cry! Here are the celebrities who’ve brought new life into 2020 and their very impressive net worths. Their children were born into big bucks.

Iggy Azalea: $6 Million

The Australian rapper never announced a pregnancy, but she took to Instagram in June to reveal that she had welcomed a son to her family. Not much is known about Azalea’s child and that’s just the way she wants it. “I wanted to make his life private but wanted to make it clear he’s not a secret,” the performer wrote.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski: $16 Million

The former “Mean Girl” welcomed a second child in September. While news of Seyfried’s new son came through Instagram (of course), the announcement was spread far and wide with a philanthropic twist.

Seyfried and her husband, actor Thomas Sadoski, posted their news in partnership with the International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance — an organization that provides care and medical assistance to children affected by war. A birth announcement and an important message? That’s the way to make an entrance and ensure that Seyfried’s new arrival is raised with empathy and compassion for others.

Kristen Wiig and Avi Rothman: $30 Million

The star of “Bridesmaids” confirmed that she and her fiance have welcomed twins via surrogate. Though not many other details are known about Wiig and Rothman’s new babies, the comedian’s Mother’s Day monologue on “Saturday Night Live” paid tribute to all the ways her relationship with her own mom helped her step into her new role as a mother.

“I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life,” Wiig said, “but this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, like preparing to be a mom myself.”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas: $48 Million

Those upset with the last season of “Game of Thrones” — yes, we’re still talking about it — have a lot to celebrate. In July, Sansa Stark and the middle Jonas brother brought a daughter home. Though reps for the couple have confirmed that the baby’s name is Willa, not much else is known about the baby except that Turner and Jonas are “obsessed and gloating.”

Mindy Kaling: $24 Million

Bet you didn’t see this one coming! The star of “The Office” and “The Mindy Project” gave birth to a second child — a son named Spencer — in September. Kaling, who famously keeps her private life very private, had to balance not only doing Zoom school with her first child, Katherine, and keeping healthy during pregnancy, she also worked on the second season of her Netflix show “Never Have I Ever,” released a new book and is gearing up to write “Legally Blonde 3.” No word on when she finds time to sleep!

Nicki Minaj: $80 Million

The Trinidad-born multihyphenate has always wanted to be a mom. And in late September, her dream came true. Can the woman who gave us “Starships” buy one for her kid? Not yet, but if Minaj continues to drop albums like ‘The Pinkprint” and “Pink Friday,” the sky’s the limit when it comes to funding her baby’s future.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake: $250 Million

Jessica Biel and her husband, Justin Timberlake, are in “7th Heaven” (sorry) over the birth of their second child. Biel is known for her work in film and television, with an impressive resume that boasts star turns in “Blade: Trinity,” “The Illusionist” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” as well as producing credits.

Timberlake is known not only for his solo singing and acting careers but for his work in the legendary ’90s boy band ‘N Sync. And speaking of ‘N Sync, it was Timberlake’s former groupmate Lance Bass who first revealed that the couple had welcomed a new addition to the family. According to Bass, he and the boys in the band knew way before any press did.