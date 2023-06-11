The Richest Small Town in Every State
When you think of richest locations in the U.S., places like San Francisco, New York and Beverly Hills might come to mind. But prosperity and affluence aren't only thriving among the glitz and glamour of big cities. Instead, pockets of wealth can be found in the nation's quieter communities and small towns. And for some, living in a small town can be the best financial decision ever.
I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer
Read: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch
In this study, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. Census Bureau income data in locations in every state with 500 to 15,000 households to determine the wealthiest small towns in America, and they are ranked here from lowest to highest income. Alaska is not included because of a lack of sufficient data.
Vermont: Shelburne
Median Income: $96,976
Housing Market: Should Older Americans Rent in Retirement Instead of Paying a Mortgage?
Housing Market 2023: Prices Are Now So High That Banks Are Losing Money on Mortgages
West Virginia: Cassville
Median Income: $105,440
Pictured: Morgantown, West Virginia
See: 5 Expensive Renovations Homeowners Always Regret
Louisiana: Inniswold
Median Income: $106,759
Pictured: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Nebraska: Hickman
Median Income: $107,604
Montana: Helena Valley Northeast
Median Income: $115,833
Rhode Island: Kingston
Median Income: $116,250
Also See: Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State
Mississippi: Madison
Median Income: $119,662
South Dakota: Dakota Dunes
Median Income: $126,181
Nevada: Mogul
Median Income: $133,343
Pictured: Reno, Nevada
New Hampshire: Hanover
Median Income: $136,992
Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where They're Going Instead
Georgia: Berkeley Lake
Median Income: $138,182
North Dakota: Horace
Median Income: $138,636
Idaho: Hidden Springs
Median Income: $138,895
Wyoming: Rafter J Ranch
Median Income: $140,523
Pictured: Wilson, Wyoming
Find Out: In Less Than a Decade, You Won't Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Iowa: Polk City
Median Income: $141,548
Pictured: Ankeny, Iowa
Arkansas: Goshen
Median Income: $141,563
Pictured: Fayetteville, Arkansas
Alabama: Mountain Brook
Median Income: $150,268
Pictured: Birmingham, Alabama
Delaware: Hockessin
Median Income: $158,036
Also Read: 16 Places in California Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Kansas: Leawood
Median Income: $159,540
Pictured: Overland Park, Kansas
Hawaii: Maunawili
Median Income: $159,583
Oregon: Stafford
Median Income: $161,489
Pictured: Portland, Oregon
Utah: East Basin
Median Income: $170,677
Pictured: Park City, Utah
Watch Out: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Indiana: Meridian Hills
Median Income: $172,969
Florida: Parkland
Median Income: $174,295
Pictured: Pompano Beach, Florida
Maine: Falmouth Foreside
Median Income: $175,248
Pictured: Falmouth, Maine
Wisconsin: River Hills
Median Income: $178,750
Pictured: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Learn Now: 10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing
New Mexico: Las Campanas
Median Income: $190,144
Pictured: Santa Fe, New Mexico
Kentucky: Anchorage
Median Income: $199,261
Arizona: Paradise Valley
Median Income: $203,659
Michigan: Orchard Lake Village City
Median Income: $203,750
Next: 5 Affordable Up-and-Coming US Locations To Buy Vacation Property in 2023
Ohio: New Albany
Median Income: $206,130
Pictured: Columbus, Ohio
Washington: Medina
Median Income: $208,500
Tennessee: Forest Hills
Median Income: $211,250
Pictured: Belle Meade, Tennessee
Missouri: Town and Country
Median Income: $211,429
Discover: Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State
South Carolina: Kiawah Island
Median Income: $216,750
Oklahoma: Nichols Hills
Median Income: $218,500
Minnesota: North Oaks
Median Income: $220,861
North Carolina: Marvin
Median Income: $221,350
Check Out: 8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted
Illinois: Kildeer
Median Income: $226,375
Pictured: Chicago, Illinois
Massachusetts: Boxford
Median Income: $232,326
Pictured: Boston, Massachusetts
Maryland: Travilah
Median Income: $238,194
Pictured: Rockville, Maryland
Virginia: South Run
Median Income: $238,456
Pictured: Alexandria, Virginia
Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money
Colorado: Columbine Valley
Median Income: $248,984
Pictured: Lakewood, Colorado
New Jersey: Lyons
Median Income: $245,226
Pictured: Newark, New Jersey
New York: Flower Hill
Median Income: $246,533
Pictured: Queens, New York
Texas: University Park
Median Income: $247,045
Student Loan Payments: Here's the Official Date You Need To Start Paying Again
Pennsylvania: Fox Chapel
Median Income: $247,930
Pictured: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Connecticut: Noroton
Median Income: $248,125
Pictured: Darien, Connecticut
California: Orinda
Median Income: $248,984
Pictured: Oakland, California
Small towns are good for more than just living large. Click through to read about relocating to a smaller cities or towns to retire on a budget.
More From GOBankingRates
Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money
Jami Farkas and Sean Dennison contributed to this report.
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the richest small town in every state by analyzing income data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey. "Small town" was defined as having between 500 and 15,000 households. Due to data availability, Alaska has insufficient information and was skipped. Data is up to date as of May 16, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Richest Small Town in Every State