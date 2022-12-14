Who is the richest person in the world? It's not Elon Musk anymore.

Corrections/clarifications: A previous version of this story included an incorrect reference to the person who flew into space in a Blue Origin rocket.

Elon Musk is no longer the richest person in the world, according to Forbes' real-time billionaires list. Musk's drop in net worth happened after Tesla stock dropped by 6% Monday.

The Forbes list of the world’s wealthiest people in late 2022 is a mix of technology and business moguls. Forbes catalog of the wealthy started in 1982 with the Forbes 400, which lists the 400 richest Americans. In current iterations, Forbes includes the person's net worth, a philanthropy score and a self-made score. Both George Soros and Rihanna have self-made scores of 10, citing their underprivileged backgrounds before working their way into wealth.

Who is the richest person in the world?

According to Forbes, the richest person in the world as of December 2022 is Bernard Arnault and family. Arnault is the chairman and CEO of French conglomerate LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton, Sephora, Christian Dior and Tiffany & Co among other fashion and cosmetics brands.

Arnault's family wealth has grown significantly in the past three years. In 2020, Forbes listed his net worth as $76 billion, which jumped to $150 billion in 2021. His 2022 net worth stood at $158 billion but is now just under $191 billion as of Dec. 14.

What's Elon Musk's net worth in 2022?

Elon Musk’s net worth as of December 2022 is a whopping $175 billion, making him the second richest person in the world. Rising from the number two spot on the 2021 list to number one in 2022, he overtook Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon. Musk is the founder of SpaceX and The Boring Company and co-founder of PayPal and brain technology company, Neuralink, among other companies.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.

What’s Jeff Bezos’ net worth in 2022?

Bezos now holds the number four spot on Forbes' list with a net worth of approximately $115.6 billion. The founder, chairman and former CEO of Amazon held the number one spot on Forbes’ billionaire list for four years until he was overtaken by Musk. Bezos owns The Washington Post and Blue Origin, an aerospace company. He was one of the participants of the billionaire space race, in addition to Musk and Richard Branson. Bezos used Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket to take a trip to space with three other people.

Ahead of Bezos but below Musk is Gautam Adani, chairperson of coal and power trading company Adani Group.

