Who is the richest person in Mississippi? They’re brothers — and billionaires.

The two richest men in Mississippi are siblings.

Hattiesburg brothers Tom and Jim Duff own DC Investors and are the only Mississippi residents on this year’s Forbes list of the world’s billionaires.

The brothers won’t disclose their net worth, but they are estimated to be worth $2 billion each. That ranks them 1,513 on the 2022 Forbes list of the world’s billionaires and at the top of the heap in Mississippi.

Under the umbrella of DC Investors, which is based in Columbia, sit 23 successful businesses. The list includes the Frozen Food Express, DeepWell Equipment Rentals, Southern Insurance Group, KLLM Trucking, TLWallace Construction and five car dealerships. DC Investors has earned $3.5 billion in revenues and employs more than 10,000 employees, mostly in Mississippi.

The ticket to the Duff fortune was the retail tire store inherited from their father, Ernest. Southern Tire Mart started in 1973 and now does a healthy $1 billion in sales annually, according to Forbes.

Southern Tire Mart is one of the largest tire suppliers in the trucking industry. The company retreads tires for Penske, UPS and Ryder and sells more than 2 million truck tires annually, according to Forbes.

The billionaires started their careers as teenagers, learning to retread tires at their father’s business. They took the reins in 1983 and increased the business’ revenues to $140 million within 10 years.

Siblings Jim and Thomas Duff are the only Mississippians on Forbes’ 2022 list of the World’s Billionaires.

The Duffs are huge supporters of the University of Southern Mississippi. They pledged more than $30 million to the Hattiesburg university in 2020 and $26 million the previous year. At least two USM buildings wear the Duff name: the Jim and Thomas Duff Athletic Center and the Jim and Thomas Duff Center for Science and Technology Innovation.

The family also donated tractor trailers to the football programs at USM, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.