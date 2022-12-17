Riches on ITVX review: refreshing, unpredictable and effortlessly watchable

Emma Loffhagen
·4 min read
(ITVX)
(ITVX)

The ultra-rich are taking a bit of a beating at the moment. As the wealth gap turns from a rift into more of a gaping chasm, wildly successful shows like HBO series White Lotus, Succession, and independent hit film Triangle of Sadness, which satirise the ludicrous lives of the super wealthy, are on the rise.

So from the title and premise of ITVX’s new family drama Riches, you might think the genre has welcomed a glossy new addition to the oeuvre. The brainchild of writer and director Abby Ajayi (How to Get Away With Murder), the show tells the story of the Richards, a self-made British-Nigerian family who have built their fortunes from black hair empire Flair and Glory.

Set in a London which seems to enjoy a permanent Instagram filter, the death of the family’s patriarch and the company’s CEO Stephen (Hugh Quarshie) – not a spoiler, it happens in the first ten minutes – prompts an inevitable explosion when it becomes clear that he has left his business to his estranged children from his first marriage, in America, rather than his British family. Of course, the two sides go to war for control of the multi-million pound enterprise.

Like that of HBO’s Succession, to which the show has drawn much comparison, the premise of Riches is a tried-and-tested winner. Fleshing out the way money and blood mix in a combustible way with plenty of high-stakes feuds, sex, flawless outfits, late-night whiskey drinking and dramatic high-heeled strutting, makes for captivating television.

However, whether Riches ever goes so far as to outright critique the opulence of its central characters remains slightly ambiguous. Rather than an parody of the rich, this is more an aspirational demonstration of what immigrant grit and work ethic can achieve, alongside the juicy drama. Which is not a problem per se, it just feels at times like there is a slight lack of self awareness in the objective ridiculousness of the lives of the central characters.

Drama drama: Sarah Niles as Claudia and Brendan Coyle as Gideon. (David Hindley/Prime Video)
Drama drama: Sarah Niles as Claudia and Brendan Coyle as Gideon. (David Hindley/Prime Video)

Saying that, Riches is in many ways a breath of fresh air. Despite coming in a long line of family dramas – Dallas, Dynasty, Succession – the show feels genuinely new and exciting. The Richards are a wealthy, black-British family, and this alone is refreshing to see, as are the dark-skinned, often natural-haired black actresses who make up the bulk of the protagonists. Seeing black people and the everyday detail of black lives as the default – the bonnets; the tittering and teeth-kissing Nigerian aunties – is still an on-screen rarity.

There are some self-conscious points made about race: one of the Richards’ sons, for example, gets pulled over and interrogated by a policeman because he is a young black man driving an expensive car. The enterprise at the heart of the show is a black hair brand, prompting (much-needed) discussion about the way profits from this industry rarely fall into black hands. However, in many ways it is also a family drama like any other – the focus is still on that tension, it’s pacey and full of unfolding twists.

It’s also cast to perfection; both the chemistry and animosity between the characters feel genuine and palpable. Emmy-nominated Sarah Niles delivers a thundering performance as Claudia, the British family’s matriarch, embracing the role of a table-flipping and door-slamming villain with electricity and ease. Deborah Ayorinde shines as Nina, Claudia’s American step-daughter and adversary, at all times oozing natural elegance and poise.

Nneka Okoye and Adeyinka Akinrinade also do an excellent job as Wanda and Alesha, the younger Richards daughters, but are let down at times by slightly cringey writing which at moments smacks of millennial-writes-Gen Z but-is-stuck-in-2012 – Wanda’s sigh of “not today, Satan” in the first episode is a particularly grim example.

The standout performance, however, comes from Emmanual Imani as Simon, Nina’s flamboyant younger brother. Adding levity to the high-stakes drama, Imani lights up the screen, instantly stealing every scene he is in with the impeccable comedic finesse.

Despite a few clunky script moments, Riches is ultimately highly enjoyable and effortlessly watchable; every minute is jam-packed full of action, propelling the plot to unpredictable and captivating heights. Cringey or not, you’ll be scrabbling to hit play on the next episode.

Riches is streaming on ITV and ITVX from December 22

Latest Stories

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Proud despite their team's loss, Morocco soccer fans once again fill Montreal streets

    Sitting amid raucous cheering, chanting and drumming inside a cafe in Montreal's Little Maghreb neighbourhood before the Morocco-France soccer game Wednesday, Ilyas Bajji said he felt right at home. The 32-year-old civil engineer took the afternoon off for the game — but also to unwind in its aftermath. "I feel euphoric. It's a historic event. Everyone is on a cloud," said Bajji, who grew up in northern Tangier and moved to Quebec in 2009. "To be in this cafe on Jean-Talon [Boulevard], I really

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Syndergaard, Dodgers complete $13 million, 1-year contract

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $13 million, one-year contract on Friday. Syndergaard can earn an additional 1.5 million in performance bonuses as part of the deal, $500,000 each for 130, 150 and 175 innings. Syndergaard began last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA balloon

  • Chiefs' Reid: Kelce was destined to be 'something special'

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid knew the tall, gangly tight end with the soft hands, deceptive speed and unique ability to get wide open could become a star the moment he first laid eyes on him during a college football game about a decade ago. Travis Kelce was playing for Cincinnati at the time, and Reid showed up at one of his games to watch his own son, Spencer, who was then a tailback for Temple. Reid already knew a bit about the Kelce family having just drafted Travis's big brother, Jason

  • Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal

    TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract on Friday. “Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years,” Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special.” Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 i

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • 3 potential trade destinations for Canucks’ Bo Horvat

    While Bo Horvat has publicly stated that he does not want to discuss his future, that won't stop the hockey world from speculating over trade destinations for the Canucks captain.

  • Celtics blow big lead, rally back, beat Lakers 122-118 in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 44 points, Jaylen Brown added five of his 25 in overtime, and the Boston Celtics blew a 20-point lead in the second half before rallying from a late 13-point deficit for a thrilling 122-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Marcus Smart hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the NBA-leading Celtics, who wrapped up their six-game trip by avoiding their first three-game losing streak of the season. Anthony Davis had 37 points and 12

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Flames

    CALGARY — Andrei Kuzmenko scored the lone goal, Spencer Martin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks made it six straight road wins on Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and Sheldon Dries scored in regulation for Vancouver (13-13-3). Martin made 35 saves between regulation and overtime, improving to 9-3-1. Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis replied for Calgary (13-11-6). The Flames fell to 6-1

  • Flames defenceman Chris Tanev leaves game after taking shot to head

    MONTREAL — Flames defenceman Chris Tanev was helped off the ice after taking a slap shot to the head in the second period of Calgary's 2-1 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. During a 5-on-3 penalty kill, Tanev attempted to block a slap shot from Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki. The shot hit Tanev in the side of his head and the he fell on the ice as the Bell Centre crowd fell silent. "It's tough, I mean, he doesn't stay down very often," said Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom. "So

  • Browns lose another LB, Owusu-Koramoah (foot) out for season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — For Cleveland's linebackers, it's been an especially painful season. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah became the fourth Browns starting linebacker to sustain a season-ending injury when he hurt his left foot late in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Owusu-Koramoah was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, joining fellow linebackers Anthony Walker Jr. (quadriceps), Jacob Phillips (pectoral) and Sione Takitaki (knee), whose seasons also ended prematurely. A second-round draft

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Steelers QB Rudolph eyeing one last shot in Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph has spent four-plus seasons being whatever the Pittsburgh Steelers have asked him to be. Never raising a fuss. Never saying the wrong thing. Third-string quarterback. Backup to Ben Roethlisberger. Spot starter. Benched in favor of an undrafted free agent. Agreeing to a one-year extension in hopes of being Roethlisberger's successor only to have the Steelers spend last spring signing one quarterback and drafting another. The years change. Rudolph's role too. His at

  • Nick Nurse on loss to Nets, Malachi Flynn's performance

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what worked against the Nets, Malachi Flynn's impactful minutes and the benefits of having Christian Koloko on the floor.