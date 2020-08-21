Who’s Richer: These Sports Stars or Their Significant Others?

Being a pro athlete is a lucrative job. Top players sign multimillion-dollar contracts and can bring in even more money through endorsement deals and side businesses. With their wealth, fame and exclusive access, it’s no wonder many sports stars date other types of celebrities who are millionaires in their own right.

Take a look at some of these athlete-celebrity lovers and see if you can guess who is richer.

Last updated: Aug. 21, 2020

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez retired from professional baseball in 2016. At the time, he was one of the world’s highest-paid athletes despite being embroiled in scandal due to his use of performance-enhancing drugs. Rodriguez was named the MVP in the MLB three times during his 22-year career.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez has had an incredibly successful career of her own, excelling as an actress, singer and businesswoman. Rodriguez and Lopez have been dating since February 2017 and got engaged in March 2019, People reported. They are expected to tie the knot once the pandemic is over.

Who comes out on top: A-Rod or J-Lo?

Jennifer Lopez Is Richer

Alex Rodriguez’s net worth: $350 million

$350 million Jennifer Lopez’s net worth: $400 million

She might still be “Jenny from the block,” but Lopez has come a long way since her humble beginnings in the South Bronx.

Most recently, her Las Vegas residency grossed over $100 million in two years, and she boosted her earnings as the executive producer of the TV competition show “World of Dance.” Lopez also launched a makeup line with Inglot Cosmetics and continues to be an influential name in Hollywood both as an actress and as a producer.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams is one of the greatest — if not the greatest — female tennis players of all time, with 72 singles titles, 23 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles. She has won four Olympic gold medals and was the No. 1 tennis player in the world for a whopping 186 weeks.

Williams got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in December 2016, and they welcomed daughter Olympia in September 2017. They wed two months later.

Is it Williams’ tennis skills or Ohanian’s entrepreneurial success that has brought in the most wealth?

Serena Williams Is Richer

Serena Williams’ net worth: $200 million

$200 million Alexis Ohanian’s net worth: $40 million

Williams’ primary source of wealth is tennis — she’s earned $93 million in prize money during her career, according to Forbes. But that’s not her only source of income.

She’s also a venture capitalist, investing with a focus on women- and minority-owned companies, and has a portfolio worth at least $10 million, Forbes reported. She has as a clothing line and owns stakes in the Miami Dolphins and UFC. She also brings in major money through numerous corporate partnerships.

How the Rich Spend Money: Mike Bloomberg’s Extravagant Homes, Planes and Other Over-the-Top Purchases

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Over the course of his 20-year NFL career, Tom Brady has thrown well over 500 touchdown passes — all for the New England Patriots, though he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2019 season. He married supermodel Gisele Bündchen in 2009, and the couple now has two kids together. Brady also has a son from a previous relationship.

But who makes the bigger bucks — one of the world’s best football players or one of the world’s highest-paid supermodels?

Gisele Bündchen Is Richer

Tom Brady’s net worth: $180 million

$180 million Gisele Bundchen’s net worth: $400 million

This might come as a shock to sports fans, especially when considering that Brady has an annual salary of $30 million, but Bündchen is the richer of the pair by a landslide. She continues to model, landing major covers like Elle and Vogue Paris, and makes big money from endorsement deals, including recent deals with the accessories company Vivara and the cosmetic line Make B. She also penned an autobiography, “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life,” which graced The New York Times bestseller list.





Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood

NHL player Mike Fisher played more than 400 games with the Nashville Predators and served as their team captain before retiring in 2018. Before that, he played for the Ottawa Senators from 1999 through 2011. Fisher married country superstar Carrie Underwood in 2010.

Does the Canadian hockey player or the Southern crooner have the higher net worth?

Carrie Underwood Is Richer

Mike Fisher’s net worth: $30 million

$30 million Carrie Underwood’s net worth: $140 million

Although Fisher has had a prolific pro sports career, Underwood wins at the money game. She went from “American Idol” hopeful to making country music history. She’s had four albums reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and she is the first woman to have four country albums reach that milestone.

Story continues