RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD. ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSX : RCH) ("Richelieu" or the "Corporation") announces having received acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange in regards to the renewal of its normal course issuer bid (the "Bid"), which Bid allows for the repurchase, for cancellation purposes, of some of its common shares through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange or Alternative Canadian Trading Systems.

Under the Bid, the Corporation may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,500,000 common shares. This represents approximately 2.7% of its 55,841,119 issued and outstanding common shares as of December 14th, 2021. These purchases will be made in accordance with applicable regulations over a maximum period of twelve (12) months beginning on December 23, 2021 and ending on December 22, 2022. The average daily trading volume of Richelieu's common shares over the six (6) calendar months prior to the date hereof was 84,156. Accordingly, the Corporation is entitled to purchase, on any trading day, up to 21,039 common shares. The consideration that the Corporation will pay for any common shares acquired by it under the Bid will be paid cash at the market price of such common shares at the time of acquisition.

During the last twelve (12) months, the Corporation repurchased, either through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange or Alternative Canadian Trading Systems, 316,374 common shares at a weighted average price paid of $41.39, all pursuant to a previously approved program having authorized the Corporation to proceed with the purchase in the normal course of a maximum of 1,500,000 common shares.

The Corporation believes that the purchase by the Corporation of its own shares may, in appropriate circumstances, be a responsible investment of funds on hand.

About Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

Richelieu is a leading North American distributor, importer and manufacturer of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products are targeted to an extensive customer base of kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing and office furniture manufacturers, residential and commercial woodworkers, and hardware retailers including renovation superstores. Richelieu offers customers a broad mix of high-end products sourced from manufacturers worldwide. Its product selection consists of over 130,000 different items targeted to a base of more than 90,000 customers who are served by 94 centres in North America – 46 distribution centres in Canada, 46 in the United States and two manufacturing plants in Canada, specifically Cedan Industries Inc. which specializes in the manufacturing of a wide variety of veneer sheets and edgebanding products and Menuiserie des Pins Ltée which manufactures components for the window and door industry and a broad selection of decorative mouldings.

Story continues

SOURCE Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/21/c7924.html