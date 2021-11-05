Richaun Holmes fined by NBA

JD Shaw: Kings big man Richaun Holmes has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands, NBA says.

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

This was the moment that earned Richaun Holmes his second technical last night. nba.com/watch/video/ne… – 7:25 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kings’ Richaun Holmes gets ejected for arguing call, throwing headband into stands (video) nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/04/kin… – 7:32 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

All of Harrison Barnes’ 13 points in the 3rd quarter came after Richaun Holmes was ejected. – 11:48 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Tristan Thompson about to see his first action tonight for the Kings with the loss of Richaun Holmes – 11:30 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Richaun Holmes looked like he knew he had the first technical and was pissed coming back to the Kings bench. He had no idea he was slapped with a second one. – 11:25 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Richaun Holmes just got tossed for arguing that call. Two techs after picking up that last foul. – 11:24 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Richaun Holmes was tossed after his fourth foul – two quick T’s on the Kings starting center. Kings crowd erupts in anger and chanting toward the officials. – 11:23 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Richaun Holmes just got tossed. Wow. – 11:23 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Richaun Holmes just got ejected after picking up his 4th foul. Wow.

That’s a big loss for Sacramento. Gonna be mostly on Alex Len to slow down Valanciunas. – 11:23 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings center Richaun Holmes has just been ejected. – 11:23 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Richaun Holmes just got ejected after picking up his 4th foul – 11:23 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Richaun Holmes has been ejected. – 11:22 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings carry a 56-52 lead over the Pelicans into the half. A 34-18 points in the paint advantage and only 2 turnovers in the half for Sacramento. Richaun Holmes with 12 points & 6 boards. New Orleans gets 14 points from Devontae’ Graham. – 11:06 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Kings take a 56-52 lead into the halftime break. Richaun Holmes has 12 points. Harrison Barnes has 10. Devonte’ Graham has 14 for the Pelicans. – 11:04 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Richaun Holmes misses his first three of the season. – 10:37 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings will keep same starters vs. pelicans

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Tyrese Haliburton

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Moe Harkless

C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM

