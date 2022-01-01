Richaun Holmes added to health and safety protocols
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sacramento Kings C Richaun Holmes has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He’s averaged 12.6 points and 8.7 rebounds.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Source confirms that Richaun Holmes has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. – 5:54 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sacramento Kings C Richaun Holmes has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He’s averaged 12.6 points and 8.7 rebounds. – 5:52 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
James Ham @James_HamNBA
James Ham @James_HamNBA
