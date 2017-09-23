Richarlison's late goal gets Watford by Swansea

Richarlison's late strike was the difference on Saturday as Watford claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

Watford (3-2-1) did well to control play early and grabbed the lead on 13 minutes when a cross into the penalty area took a bit of a good bounce and fell to the feet of Andre Gray, who blasted it in for his first goal in a Watford kit.

Swansea (1-2-3) did little in the attacking third in the first half, so manager Paul Clement hoped to change his club's fortunes by making two subs at the break, bringing on Tammy Abraham and Martin Olsson. The move paid dividends as Abraham netted the equaliser on 56 minutes when he pounced on a rebound and fired it past Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomez.

Watford grabbed some attacking swagger back late and netted the winner in the 90th minute as Richarlison cut out a poor pass, then danced around a weak challenge from Swansea defender Alfie Mawson before hitting the roof of the net.

Watford have won three consecutive Premier League away matches for the first time in club history, while Swansea are 0-0-3 at home.