Richarlison receives over 10,000 messages in five minutes after Neymar shares Everton forward’s phone number on Twitch

Alex Pattle
(Getty Images)

Richarlison has said he received more than 10,000 messages in just five minutes after Brazil team-mate Neymar accidentally shared the Everton forward’s phone number on a Twitch live stream.

On Sunday, Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar was live-streaming himself playing the video game Counter Strike when he received a call from Richarlison.

As Neymar presented his phone to the camera – and 25,000 of his 600,000 followers – Richarlison’s name and number were visible.

And the Everton man soon took to social media to call out his national side team-mate.

“Five minutes and I've already got over 10,000 messages,” he wrote.

“Thanks, Neymar.”

Richarlison was sent off in the final moments of Everton’s 2-2 Merseyside derby draw against Liverpool at Goodison Park on Saturday for a reckless challenge on Thiago.

In the first half, Richarlison’s team-mate Jordan Pickford escaped punishment for a tackle that forced Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk off the pitch and into a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with ACL surgery on the agenda.

Neymar’s PSG host Manchester United in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday evening.