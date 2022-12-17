Richarlison dazzles and Salem Al Dawsari delights – best goals of the World Cup

Mark Mann-Bryans, PA, Doha
·4 min read

There were some memorable goals scored en route to the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar.

From acrobatic efforts to clever set-pieces and audacious lobs, there were plenty of fine efforts to get the crowds off their feet.

Here, the PA news agency selects five of the best from across the tournament.

Salem Al Dawsari – Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2, Group C

Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al Dawsari stunned Argentina with his winning strike.
Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al Dawsari stunned Argentina with his winning strike (Nick Potts/PA)

If it is not enough to score a memorable strike on the unrivalled stage of a World Cup, Al Dawsari’s goal also sealed a remarkable comeback win over Argentina.

It was an effort Lionel Messi would have been proud of. Argentina seemingly escaped danger as a shot was blocked, the Al Hilal winger picked up the ball on the edge of the box, jinked past two defenders and curled a strike into the top-right corner.

The Saudi fans inside Lusail Stadium erupted as the first true World Cup moment of Qatar 2022 ultimately led to one of the biggest upsets in the history of the finals.

Richarlison – Brazil 2 Serbia 0, Group G

Richarlison's acrobatic effort secured victory for Brazil against Serbia.
Richarlison’s acrobatic effort secured victory for Brazil against Serbia (Mike Egerton/PA)

Having turned home a deflection to open the scoring, Tottenham forward Richarlison would double the lead and ensure the three points with a stunning effort.

Collecting a Vinicius Junior cross, Richarlison controlled the ball and lifted it above him in one motion.

He then twisted his body, executing a fine, acrobatic volley which flew past the outstretched glove of Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in the Serbia goal.

While Brazil would go on to crash out in the quarter-finals, losing on penalties to Croatia in the quarter-finals, Richarlison enjoyed a fine tournament in front of goal – as you may discover later…

Vincent Aboubakar – Cameroon 3 Serbia 3, Group G

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar scooped an amazing lob over Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in a thrilling draw with Serbia.
Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar scooped an amazing lob over Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in a thrilling draw with Serbia (Nick Potts/PA)

Your side have surrendered the lead and are 3-1 down in a game where victory is all but required to keep alive realistic ambitions of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Step forward Al Nassr striker Aboubakar, who came off the bench early in the second half and would make a difference just eight minutes later by reducing the arrears with a stunning effort.

Latching onto a long ball over the top, Aboubakar took a touch before putting defender Nikola Maksimovic on his backside and scooping an audacious lob over Milinkovic-Savic.

The offside flag killed any immediate celebration but the goal was awarded following a VAR check and Cameroon would fight back for a point – ultimately still heading home despite Aboubakar going on to score the one goal of the game in a memorable win over Brazil.

Richarlison – Brazil 4 South Korea 1, last 16

Richarlison finished off a fine team move as Brazil eased past South Korea.
Richarlison finished off a fine team move as Brazil eased past South Korea (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Spurs man is back – but this time with an altogether different kind of goal.

The third goal inside the opening 30 minutes practically assured Brazil’s safe passage into an ultimately ill-fated quarter-final against Croatia.

The effort, though, will live long in the memory – Richarlison winning an aerial duel before juggling the ball three times on his head.

More skills, this time with his feet, led to a pass into Marquinhos, who played in Thiago Silva and a through ball into the perfectly timed run of Richarlison allowed him to slot home a memorable team goal.

Wout Weghorst – Netherlands 2 Argentina 2, quarter-final

A clever free-kick routine saw Wout Weghorst draw Netherlands level with Argentina.
A clever free-kick routine saw Wout Weghorst draw Netherlands level with Argentina (Martin Rickett/PA)

With the Netherlands two goals behind, Louis van Gaal turned to his bench and introduced Weghorst – currently on loan at Besiktas from Sky Bet Championship side Burnley.

The 30-year-old halved the deficit with a well-taken header but it was his second goal, deep into stoppage time, that will go down in World Cup folklore.

The Dutch were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box, just off-centre, but instead of shooting Teun Koopmeiners played a low pass into area when Weghorst held off his man to fire home.

It transpired Weghorst had scored a near-carbon copy of the goal during his time at Wolfsburg and had introduced the idea into Netherlands training – but it would still end in heartbreak, however, as Argentina advanced on penalties.

