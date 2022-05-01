FA to investigate after Richarlison hurls smoke grenade during goal celebration

PA Sport Staff
·1 min read
Richarlison faces a Football Association investigation for throwing a lit smoke grenade after scoring Everton’s winner against Chelsea, the PA news agency understands.

The Brazilian struck a minute into the second half at Goodison Park and Everton held on for a 1-0 victory that moves them within two points of Premier League safety.

In the celebrations that followed Richarlison’s goal, a lit blue smoke canister was thrown on to the pitch by supporters.

Britain Soccer Premier League
Richarlison runs with a smoke canister as he celebrates scoring for Everton against Chelsea (Jon Super/PA)

Richarlison responded by picking the object up and throwing it, although it was unclear where it landed.

An Everton spokesperson said: “We will look into the matter but, as far we are concerned, Richarlison was attempting to throw it out of the ground.”

It is understood the FA will investigate the incident.

In February, Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott was contacted by the FA after handling a red smoke canister following the side’s Carabao Cup victory at Wembley.

Pyrotechnics are banned from football stadiums in England.

Everton remain in the relegation zone with five games left to play.

But the victory moves them within two points of Burnley and Leeds, with the Toffees having a game in hand on their two rivals.

