Richardson throws for TD and runs for 2 with 12 seconds left as Colts beat Patriots 25-24

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Anthony Richardson threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce with 12 seconds left and ran for the go-ahead 2-point conversion, and the Indianapolis Colts beat New England 25-24 on Sunday when the Patriots' Joey Slye missed a 68-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

Richardson finished 12 of 24 for 109 yards, two touchdowns and an interception to help the Colts (6-7) keep their playoff hopes alive. Three of Indianapolis' final four opponents have losing records.

The Patriots (3-10) have lost four of five. Drake Maye finished 24 of 30 for 238 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Indianapolis capitalized on a pass-interference penalty to get into the red zone with just over a minute left. Then, facing fourth-and-goal on the 3, Richardson rolled out and hit Pierce to get Indy within a point.

After the successful conversion, Maye connected with tight end Hunter Henry on two passes for 20 yards to advance the ball to midfield. The Patriots lined up from there for what would have been an NFL record-long field goal. Slye's kick was on line but fell short of the crossbar.

Indy's Jonathan Taylor carried 25 times for 96 yards, passing Marshall Faulk (5,320 yards) for third place on the franchise rushing list.

Matt Gay put the Colts in front 17-16 with a 25-yard field goal early in the third quarter.

New England then drove the the Colts 7. Maye threw a pass that hit Henry in the hands at the goal line, but Julian Blackmon wrestled the ball away for an interception.

Indy punted, and the Patriots marched back into the red zone. Antonio Gibson ran it in from 11 yards out, followed by a 2-point conversion pass from Maye to Kayshon Boutte that gave the Patriots a 24-17 lead with just over eight minutes remaining.

The Patriots possessed the ball for nine minutes more than the Colts in the first half.

But they again struggled to complete drives, coming away with one TD and three field goals in four red-zone trips. New England’s offensive line was whistled for four holding penalties, which contributed to those drives being stunted.

Indy had only one penalty in the opening 24 minutes and went 2 for 2 inside the 20. New England led 16-14 at halftime.

Injuries

Patriots: Henry left the game in the first quarter after a helmet-to-helmet hit. He returned in the second quarter.

Peppers returns

Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers started after being taken off the commissioner's exempt list this week amid his ongoing domestic violence and drug case.

He was placed on the list on Oct. 9, two days after he was arrested and charged with shoving his girlfriend’s head into a wall and choking her. The league said this week that its review is ongoing.

He finished with nine tackles.

Up next

Colts: After a bye, at Denver on Dec. 15.

Patriots: After a bye, at Arizona on Dec. 15.

Kyle Hightower, The Associated Press