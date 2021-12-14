Richardson Reveals Latest New Era Collaboration

Richardson has joined forces with New Era for its own take on the classic 59FIFTY fitted cap.

The hat dons a simple look, with the clothing label's logo contrasting the white base. A hint of green is added to the underbrim to complete the design, which also features Richardson's branding embroidered on the back.

To accompany the cap, the brand has additionally unveiled corduroy suits in sand beige and neon yellow, as well as logo boxers in white and striped versions.

The Richardson x New Era collection is set to release on December 16 at 9 a.m. ET via Richardson’s website and at the brand’s locations in NYC and LA. Tokyo will receive a later launch on December 18.