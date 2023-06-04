Richardson’s record-setting performance leads TCU over Arkansas

Despite the storms passing through Fayetteville, TCU’s bats remained red hot as the Horned Frogs blew out Arkansas behind a legendary performance by Tre Richardson.

The second baseman hit three home runs, including two grand slams, to lead TCU to a 20-5 victory over the Razorbacks in the Fayetteville Regional. Richardson finished 5-of-6 with 11 RBI, a new program record and it tied the record for most RBIs in an NCAA regional.

It was the second time this season the Horned Frogs have pummeled Arkansas. TCU defeated Arkansas 18-6 in the College Baseball Showdown in February.

Clearly this is a matchup the Horned Frogs enjoy. Richardson’s first grand slam came in the first inning as TCU surged ahead 4-0. Austin Davis tacked on another run to add to TCU’s commanding lead.

After an Arkansas home run in the bottom of the first, Richardson stepped up to the plate in the top of the second and hit another grand slam to make it 11-1. His final home run came in the top of the sixth as he drove in two more runs to make it 16-3.

Richardson etched his name into the history books in the final inning as he drove a single up the middle that made it 19-3.

TCU is now one win away from advancing to the Super Regionals. Arkansas was slated to face Santa Clara at 8 p.m. Sunday, but with lightning delays extending the length of the Razorbacks’ game against the Horned Frogs it’s still to be determined when the two teams will play.

The winner will advance to play TCU in the regional title game. The winner of Arkansas-Santa Clara would need to beat the Horned Frogs twice to eliminate them. First pitch is still to be determined.