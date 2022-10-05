Richardson Electronics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Net Income Of $6.3 Million Or 9.4% Of Sales; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Ninth Consecutive Quarter of Sequential Revenue Growth; Introduces New Green Energy Reporting Segment

First Quarter Highlights

  • Net sales of $67.6 million were up 25.8% from last year’s first quarter with increases in all four business units including its new Green Energy Solutions business unit.

  • Backlog totaled $199.2 million in the first quarter versus $206.2 million at the end of fiscal 2022 and $126.5 million at the end of the first quarter of last fiscal year. The sequential decline was primarily in Canvys.

  • Gross margin was 34.1% of net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 versus 30.3% of net sales in the prior year’s first quarter representing strong sales and growth in engineered solutions.

  • Operating income was $8.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and $2.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

  • Income tax expense was $2.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 or 25% versus $0.2 million in the prior year’s first quarter due to the use of federal NOLs in fiscal 2022.

  • Earnings per common share (diluted) were $0.45 for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $0.20 per common share (diluted) in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

  • Cash and investments were $35.6 million as of August 27, 2022 compared to $40.5 million as of May 28, 2022 and $36.4 million on August 28, 2021. The use of cash was related to higher working capital to support sales growth.

LAFOX, Ill., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended August 27, 2022. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.

“We are extremely pleased with the strong financial performance. The first quarter of fiscal 2023 was our ninth consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth and is a great start to our new fiscal year. Investments in our growth initiatives continue to pay off as we focus on pursuing exciting market opportunities that we believe will drive long-term growth,” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. “Beginning with the first quarter of fiscal 2023, we are reporting a new segment, Green Energy Solutions (“GES”), reflecting the success of our growth strategies and our ability to provide engineered solutions for new markets. With increasing sales from green energy products and customers and over $199 million in total Company backlog, we believe sales and profits will continue to significantly increase in fiscal 2023.”

First Quarter Results

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 25.8% to $67.6 million compared to net sales of $53.7 million in the prior year’s first quarter due to higher net sales across all four business units. PMT sales increased $4.9 million or 12.2% from last year’s first quarter. Sales of manufactured products for our semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment customers increased from the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Net sales for our new segment, GES, increased $5.9 million or 230.7% from last year’s first quarter. GES combines our key technology partners and engineered solutions capabilities, to design and manufacture products for the fast-growing energy storage market and power management applications. Canvys sales increased by $2.0 million or 23.4% due to strong customer demand in North America. Richardson Healthcare sales increased $1.0 million or 45.5% due to higher demand in all product lines.

Gross margin was 34.1% of net sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 30.3% of net sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2022. PMT margin increased to 34.3% from 30.1% and GES margin increased to 35.5% from 28.9% primarily due to product mix and improved manufacturing efficiencies. Canvys margin as a percent of net sales decreased to 31.4% from 33.4% because of product mix and foreign exchange effects. Healthcare gross margin was 36.7% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 24.3% in the prior year’s first quarter due to improved manufacturing absorption and decreased component scrap expense.

Operating expenses were $14.2 million compared to $13.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase in operating expenses resulted from higher employee compensation expenses, including incentive expense from significantly higher operating income. Operating expenses as a percentage of net sales decreased to 21.1% during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 25.1% during the first quarter of fiscal 2022 as the Company benefits from higher sales and controlled operating expenses.

The Company reported operating income of $8.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to operating income of $2.8 million in the prior year’s first quarter. Other expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, including interest income and foreign exchange, were $0.3 million, compared to other expenses of less than $0.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Income tax expense was $2.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 or 25% versus $0.2 million in the prior year’s first quarter due to the use of federal NOLs in fiscal 2022.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $6.3 million compared to net income of $2.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Earnings per common share (diluted) were $0.45 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $0.20 per common share (diluted) in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Cash and investments at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were $35.6 million compared to $40.5 million at the end of fiscal 2022 and $36.4 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The Company continues to invest in inventory and working capital to support its growth initiatives and spent $1.4 million during the quarter on capital expenditures primarily related to its manufacturing business, facilities and IT system, versus $0.8 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of Richardson Electronics declared a $0.06 quarterly cash dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 23, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of November 4, 2022.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s first quarter fiscal 2023 results.  A question-and-answer session will be included as part of the call’s agenda.
Participant Instructions

Participants may register for the call here. While not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start.   A replay of the call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on October 6, 2022, for seven days.

In addition, the webcast link is available here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 1, 2022, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All of our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative and green energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

Audited

 

 

 

August 27, 2022

 

 

May 28, 2022

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

30,633

 

 

$

35,495

 

Accounts receivable, less allowance of $192 and $186, respectively

 

 

32,568

 

 

 

29,878

 

Inventories, net

 

 

89,080

 

 

 

80,390

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

3,557

 

 

 

2,448

 

Investments - current

 

 

5,000

 

 

 

5,000

 

Total current assets

 

 

160,838

 

 

 

153,211

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

17,643

 

 

 

16,961

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

1,945

 

 

 

2,010

 

Lease ROU asset

 

 

2,788

 

 

 

3,239

 

Non-current deferred income taxes

 

 

4,372

 

 

 

4,398

 

Total non-current assets

 

 

26,748

 

 

 

26,608

 

Total assets

 

$

187,586

 

 

$

179,819

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

25,276

 

 

$

23,987

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

17,979

 

 

 

16,110

 

Lease liability current

 

 

1,076

 

 

 

1,109

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

44,331

 

 

 

41,206

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current deferred income tax liabilities

 

 

79

 

 

 

85

 

Lease liability non-current

 

 

1,713

 

 

 

1,915

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

799

 

 

 

766

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

 

2,591

 

 

 

2,766

 

Total liabilities

 

 

46,922

 

 

 

43,972

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 11,848 shares on
August 27, 2022 and 11,649 shares on May 28, 2022

 

 

592

 

 

 

582

 

Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding
2,053 shares on August 27, 2022 and 2,053 shares on May 28, 2022

 

 

103

 

 

 

103

 

Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in-capital

 

 

67,948

 

 

 

66,331

 

Retained earnings

 

 

73,536

 

 

 

68,031

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

 

(1,515

)

 

 

800

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

140,664

 

 

 

135,847

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

187,586

 

 

$

179,819

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. 
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

August 27, 2022

 

 

August 28, 2021

 

Net sales

 

$

67,557

 

 

$

53,704

 

Cost of sales

 

 

44,530

 

 

 

37,407

 

Gross profit

 

 

23,027

 

 

 

16,297

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

14,248

 

 

 

13,469

 

Operating income

 

 

8,779

 

 

 

2,828

 

Other expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment/interest income

 

 

(25

)

 

 

(17

)

Foreign exchange loss

 

 

374

 

 

 

27

 

Other, net

 

 

(2

)

 

 

16

 

Total other expense

 

 

347

 

 

 

26

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

8,432

 

 

 

2,802

 

Income tax provision

 

 

2,108

 

 

 

167

 

Net income

 

 

6,324

 

 

 

2,635

 

Foreign currency translation loss, net of tax

 

 

(2,315

)

 

 

(1,002

)

Comprehensive income

 

$

4,009

 

 

$

1,633

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares - Basic

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

0.20

 

Class B common shares - Basic

 

 

0.42

 

 

 

0.18

 

Common shares - Diluted

 

 

0.45

 

 

 

0.20

 

Class B common shares - Diluted

 

 

0.40

 

 

 

0.18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares – Basic

 

 

11,715

 

 

 

11,194

 

Class B common shares – Basic

 

 

2,053

 

 

 

2,097

 

Common shares – Diluted

 

 

12,331

 

 

 

11,467

 

Class B common shares – Diluted

 

 

2,053

 

 

 

2,097

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common share

 

$

0.060

 

 

$

0.060

 

Class B common share

 

 

0.054

 

 

 

0.054

 

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. 
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

August 27, 2022

 

 

August 28, 2021

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

6,324

 

 

$

2,635

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

883

 

 

 

829

 

Inventory provisions

 

 

71

 

 

 

83

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

311

 

 

 

219

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

1

 

 

 

35

 

Change in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(3,496

)

 

 

(5,008

)

Inventories

 

 

(10,468

)

 

 

(4,957

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(1,199

)

 

 

(62

)

Accounts payable

 

 

1,495

 

 

 

607

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

2,209

 

 

 

480

 

Other

 

 

638

 

 

 

266

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(3,231

)

 

 

(4,873

)

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(1,442

)

 

 

(837

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(1,442

)

 

 

(837

)

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

 

1,385

 

 

 

52

 

Cash dividends paid

 

 

(819

)

 

 

(786

)

Other

 

 

(69

)

 

 

(45

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

497

 

 

 

(779

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(686

)

 

 

(409

)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(4,862

)

 

 

(6,898

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

35,495

 

 

 

43,316

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

30,633

 

 

$

36,418

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Net Sales and Gross Profit
For the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 and 2022
($ in thousands)

By Strategic Business Unit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1 FY 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1 FY 2022

 

 

% Change

 

PMT

 

$

45,354

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

40,435

 

 

 

12.2

%

GES

 

 

8,511

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,574

 

 

 

230.7

%

Canvys

 

 

10,413

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,441

 

 

 

23.4

%

Healthcare

 

 

3,279

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,254

 

 

 

45.5

%

Total

 

$

67,557

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

53,704

 

 

 

25.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

 

 

 

 

 

Q1 FY 2023

 

 

% of Net Sales

 

 

Q1 FY 2022

 

 

% of Net Sales

 

PMT

 

$

15,535

 

 

 

34.3

%

 

$

12,187

 

 

 

30.1

%

GES

 

 

3,022

 

 

 

35.5

%

 

 

744

 

 

 

28.9

%

Canvys

 

 

3,266

 

 

 

31.4

%

 

 

2,818

 

 

 

33.4

%

Healthcare

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

36.7

%

 

 

548

 

 

 

24.3

%

Total

 

$

23,027

 

 

 

34.1

%

 

$

16,297

 

 

 

30.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


For Details Contact:

 

40W267 Keslinger Road

Edward J. Richardson

Robert J. Ben

PO BOX 393

Chairman and CEO

EVP & CFO

LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA

Phone: (630) 208-2320

(630) 208-2203

(630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550

 

 

 


