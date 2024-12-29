Richards scores 21 as McNeese downs New Orleans 86-61

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — DJ Richards' 21 points helped McNeese defeat New Orleans 86-61 on Saturday night.

Richards shot 7 for 15 from beyond the arc for the Cowboys (7-5, 1-0 Southland Conference). Javohn Garcia scored 18 points, shooting 5 for 13 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Joe Charles shot 6 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

James White led the Privateers (2-10, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds. New Orleans also got 13 points and two steals from Theo Grant. Jah Short also had six points and four assists. The loss was the Privateers' sixth straight.

Both teams play Monday. McNeese hosts SE Louisiana and New Orleans plays Vanderbilt on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press