Richards, Rays to face Roark, Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays (12-8, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (6-9, fourth in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 6:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Trevor Richards (0-0, 5.79 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Tanner Roark (1-1, 5.63 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays face the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

The Blue Jays went 33-43 in division play in 2019. Toronto pitchers had a WHIP of 1.43 last year while striking out 8.2 hitters per game.

The Rays finished 44-32 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Tampa Bay averaged 8.8 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 291 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Tampa Bay leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (left quad).

Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (right triceps).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press