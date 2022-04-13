Richard Yu Scholarship Foundation Announces its First Academic scholarship for 2023

Students are Encouraged to Apply for a scholarship to help supplement their college or university education.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Students who are worried about the ever-rising costs of their higher education should consider applying for the Richard Yu scholarship for the academic year 2023-24.

This is the first year that the scholarship has been offered, and they plan to have recipients that have gone on to successful careers and advanced to graduate-level studies.

The scholarship is worth a generous $1,000 for one academic year. The award is applied directly to the winning student's tuition and fees. It may not be withdrawn to pay for other expenses.

We aim to provide an equal opportunity for all students, so they don't miss out on the academic and social milestones that present themselves when seeking higher education. The scholarship is available to all eligible U.S. college and university students regardless of their GPA or academic standing, their educational field of study, or their socioeconomic status.

The scholarship is awarded on the basis of the applicant's 200- to 400-word essay on the topic: "Do you feel there is a correlation between obtaining higher education and securing financial freedom for your future? Why or why not?" Ideally, we want students to think critically about their higher education and financial freedom.

The deadline to apply for the next scholarship cycle is March 31st, 2023.

About The Scholarship

The ever-rising cost of tuition is an issue that many students face when planning to attend (or continuing to attend) a college or university. The Richard Yu Scholarship was launched in 2022 in an effort to help provide financial relief for students who desire to reach their full academic potential.

The Richard Yu Scholarship Foundation is open to students across the United States, in any major. We aim to provide an equal opportunity for all students, so they don't miss out on the academic and social milestones that present themselves when seeking higher education.

More About Richard Yu

Richard Yu is a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and high-performance business coach. He is the founder of Impact Clients Coaching Programs.

With a massive audience reach and profitable presence on social media, Yu assists individuals to build their companies, improving their brand recognition, and increasing their return on investment.

