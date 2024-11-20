Will Richard and Walter Clayton Jr. lead the way as No. 21 Florida handles Florida A&M 84-60

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Will Richard scored 20 points, Walter Clayton Jr. added 17 and No. 21 Florida led the entire way in an 84-60 victory over Florida A&M on Tuesday night.

Alijah Martin chipped in 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Gators (5-0), who extended their best start in embattled coach Todd Golden's three seasons. Golden has acknowledged a school inquiry into sexual harassment and stalking allegations.

Golden, 39, got another warm reception at home, vastly different than the jeers he heard at Florida State last week.

Florida dominated from the opening tip, taking advantage of its size and speed to build a double-digit lead early in the first half.

Sterling Young led the Rattlers (0-4) with 12 points. Teammate Tyler Shirley appeared to sprain an ankle in the first half.

Florida played without guard Denzel Aberdeen and forward Sam Alexis. The roommates got sick following the team's win at FSU.

Takeaways

Florida A&M: The Rattlers entered the game ranked last nationally in scoring defense at 97 points a game. But they're sure to improve after giving up 13 fewer than their average in Gainesville.

Florida: Guard Urban Klavzar made his home debut after sitting out the first three games while awaiting NCAA clearance. Klavzar missed 6 of 7 shots, but had two nifty assists on fast breaks.

Key moment

The Gators closed the first half on a 19-2 run to build a 24-point lead. They made 7 of 9 shots from the field over the final 5:06, including three 3-pointers. Thomas Haugh hit one before freshman Isaiah Brown drained the first two of his college career.

Key stat

Florida hit 10 3-pointers for the second straight game. The team, however, missed 15 of 18 from behind the arc in the second half.

Up next

Florida A&M hosts Trinity Baptist College on Friday. Florida hosts Southern Illinois the same night.

Mark Long, The Associated Press