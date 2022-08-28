Richard Torrez Jr. wins by a brutal KO. His concern was with his opponent afterwards

Richard Torrez made quick work of his latest opponent Saturday night, but he quickly offered his concern after the brutal knockout of their scheduled six-round heavyweight bout.

The Tulare native scored his third straight knockout just 44 seconds into the first round over Marco Antonio Canedo who went face first to the canvas after a series of blows at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, Okla.

“I am happy with the result, but my thoughts right now are with Canedo,” Torrez said. “He’s a tough man, and I have the utmost respect for him. It happens to the best of us.”

Torrez landed eight of the 10 power blows he threw, according to CompuBox.

Richard Torrez Jr. and Marco Antonio Canedo exchange punches during their heavyweight fight at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Aug. 27, 2022 in Catoosa, Okla.

Torrez delivered a left and right combination to Canedo against the ropes before he went to the canvas as referee Gerald Ritter signaled the end to the fight.

The ring doctor checked out Canedo.

Canedo was down on the canvas and later was sitting on the stool. Top Rank media relations director Evan Korn said Canedo was responsive in the locker room and will be OK.

Torrez made his pro debut at the Save Mart Center in Fresno in March 2022, coming off a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.