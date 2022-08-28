Richard Torrez, Jared 'Big Baby' Anderson deliver back-to-back brutal KOs for Top Rank

Richard Torrez laid out Marco Antonio Canedo. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Saturday night's Top Rank card delivered the violence.

One bout saw heavyweight boxer Richard Torrez go viral with a brutal knockout of Marco Antonio Canedo after only 43 seconds in the first round. Torrez sent Canedo reeling into the ropes with a hard left, then followed it up with a left and right before the referee stepped in to end the fight.

As Torrez backed off, a seemingly unconscious Canedo face-planted into the floor.

Those kind of knockouts, in which a boxer clearly gets in some extra blows after his opponent was clearly done, are never what you want to see in boxing. A scary scene unfolded as Canedo stayed down for a couple minutes, but he eventually sat up and seemed aware of his surroundings.

With the win, Torrez, a 2020 Olympic super heavyweight silver medalist, improves his professional record to 3-0.

One fight later, Jared "Big Baby" Anderson scored his own highlight KO against Miljan Rovcanin with a vicious right hook in the final seconds of the second round.

BACK LIKE HE NEVER LEFT@TeamBigBabyy 😤 pic.twitter.com/QfIAbjxe2E — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 28, 2022

Like Torrez, Anderson remains undefeated at 12-0.