Richard Spencer’s right-wing think tank ordered to pay $2.4m to man severely injured at Charlottesville rally
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
White nationalist Richard Spencer’s far-right think tank has been ordered to pay $2,4m to an Ohio man after he was gravely injured at the white supremacist and neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville.
Bill Burke from Athens, Ohio said he was hit by the same car that killed counter-protester Heather Heyer.
Federal Judge Michael Watson issued a ruling on Tuesday that ordered the National Policy Institute, a think tank led by Spencer, to pay Mr Burke $2,4m. Mr Burke has accused the think tank of organizing and promoting the Charlottesville rally.
White supremacists were protesting the planned removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee. Mr Burke said he was present to join a counterprotest.
He sustained injuries to his head and knee, and his left arm was crushed in the incident. The damage may be permanent and still requires medical treatment years later.
According to Mr Burke’s federal lawsuit from May 2019, he experienced “severe psychological and emotional suffering”.
He sued several defendants and has already been court-ordered payments from David Duke, the former leader of the KKK, and The Traditionalist Worker Party. Duke paid Mr Burke $5,000 and the Worker Party were ordered to pay $10,000, the Associated Press reported.
The order for the National Policy Institute to pay $2,4m to Mr Burke includes $217,613 for medical expenses, $350,000 in punitive damages $500,000 for pain and suffering, and $1m for emotional distress.