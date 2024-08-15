Richard Sherman was in awe over Jaylon Johnson's insightful breakdown of one of his more unbelievable INTs

In his prime, Richard Sherman was the clear best cornerback in the NFL. Sherman utilized his unique combination of strength, length, and intelligence to be a star on three separate teams (two with the Seattle Seahawks and one with the San Francisco 49ers) that made the Super Bowl.

These days, as a media member, Sherman seems to be on a mission to find out who that next big cornerback name is. From that perspective, he's understandably a huge fan of the Chicago Bears' Jaylon Johnson.

In a recent interview on his podcast, Sherman talks to the 2023 Second-Team All-Pro about the Bears' expectations this season with the promising Caleb Williams and what he sees in himself. One of the more notable segments features Sherman having his mind blown by how Johnson explained a highlight reel interception against the Minnesota Vikings last season.

Considering that Sherman knows better than almost anyone about how difficult it is to be on an island with elite playmakers, it's eye-opening seeing him in shock over Johnson's athleticism and aptitude on a big play:

.@NBAxJay1 had @RSherman_25 in STITCHES breaking down his interception against the Vikings last season 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TfuG08Tc9y — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) August 14, 2024

To be a star cornerback, you can't always go by the book. You can't assume that your athletic ability and simple positioning will just win out. Sometimes, you've got to let your keen play studies help you key on a tendency you noticed while practicing for a specific team.

As Sherman marveled, that's exactly what Johnson did here -- potentially risking surrendering a big play against him -- because he understood how the Vikings would attack his area of the field.

If this whole conversation isn't a clear sign that Johnson might become one of the biggest-name defenders in pro football, then I don't know what is.

