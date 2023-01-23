Richard Sharp: Watchdog review begins into BBC chairman's hiring

The process of hiring BBC chairman Richard Sharp is to be reviewed by the Commissioner of Public Appointments William Shawcross.

It follows claims Mr Sharp helped secure a loan of up to £800,000 for the then-prime minister Boris Johnson shortly before getting the BBC job.

Mr Shawcross said his review would ensure the process had been "run in compliance" with government rules.

Mr Sharp said he "simply connected" people and did not arrange financing.

According to The Sunday Times, Mr Sharp was involved in discussions about a loan worth up to £800,000 for Mr Johnson in late 2020.

Mr Sharp - a former Goldman Sachs banker - was announced as the government's choice for the new BBC chairman in January 2021. His role entails upholding and protecting the BBC's independence and ensuring it fulfils its mission.

The government's choice for the job is ultimately decided by the prime minister, on the advice of the culture secretary, who is in turn advised by a panel.

The job of BBC chairman is different to that of BBC director-general Tim Davie, who is the BBC's creative, editorial and operational leader responsible for its global workforce.

Mr Shawcross announced the review independently.

He said: "The role of the commissioner is to oversee the public appointments process and ensure appointments are made fairly, openly and on merit.

"I intend to review this competition to assure myself and the public that the process was run in compliance with the government's governance code for public appointments, using my powers under the order in council 2019 and the governance code."

He has asked for relevant documents from the Department for Media, Culture and Sport.

Some public jobs, such as the governor of the Bank of England or the chairman of the BBC, are appointed by government ministers.

The commissioner for public appointments, William Shawcross, is in charge of regulating these public roles - ensuring they were made on merit after a fair, open and transparent process.

Mr Sharp said he welcomed the review by the commissioner for public appointments.

His review follows a BBC board also announcing a review into any potential conflicts of interest.

He told BBC staff in an email on Monday: "I believe firmly that I was appointed on merit, which the Cabinet Office have also confirmed".

A Cabinet Office spokesperson on Sunday said Mr Sharp secured the role after a "rigorous appointments process" with all the right recruitment processes followed.

In the Commons on Monday, Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin described the appointment as an "incredibly robust process".

He told MPs: "There was a very robust process in place for the appointment of the chairman at the BBC, including a pre-appointment hearing."

But SNP MP John Nicolson said: "Mr Sharp appeared before the Culture Select Committee on which I sit.

"We grilled him about his £400,000 gift to the Conservative Party. However he did not disclose his role in getting the man appointing him a huge loan….

"Even by the grubby standards of this government, it's all a bit banana republic is it not?"

Mr Sharp told BBC staff in an email on Monday that his personal interests would be reviewed by the BBC Board's nominations committee "when it next meets", without giving a timeline. He also pledged that the findings would be published "in the interest of transparency".

Mr Sharp confirmed that he introduced Sam Blyth, who he described as an "old friend" that also happened to be a distant cousin of the then-PM, to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

He said Mr Blyth had offered to support Mr Johnson "having become aware of the financial pressures" on him and asked for advice on how to do so within the rules.

Mr Sharp added that he reminded the cabinet secretary he had applied for the BBC role and they both agreed he should have nothing further to do with the matter "to avoid any conflict".

"Since that meeting I have had no involvement whatsoever with any process, "he said.

Mr Johnson described any claims of improper behaviour as "a load of complete nonsense".

He told Sky News on Monday: "Let me just tell you, Richard Sharp is a good and wise man but he knows absolutely nothing about my personal finances - I can tell you that for 100% ding dang sure."

Downing Street has rejected allegations of "cronyism" and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended the BBC appointment process as "rigorous" and "transparent".

Mr Sharp was an unpaid adviser on the government's business loan scheme during the pandemic, and was an economic adviser to Mr Johnson during his time as London mayor. Mr Sharp and Mr Sunak also worked together at Goldman Sachs investment bank.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said there were "clearly serious questions to answer" on the loan row and said "we need to get to the bottom of this as quickly as possible".

