Richard Quinn's FW22 Collection Takes Floral Print to Another Level

Richard Quinn's Fall/Winter 2022 collection expands on what the designer does best -- reimagining English floral prints on an assortment of gimp masks and latex.

Kicking off his presentation at London Fashion Week was a series of trapeze swing coats donning plate-scaled rose prints, expertly coupled with oversized wide-brimmed hats. Blue, lime and yellow hues encapsulate voluminous caftan dresses, whereas bodysuits made an appearance boasting flared peplums. Standouts include "protective" hoods - as described by Quinn -- with portholes wrapped tightly around the face, sculptural silhouettes layered in taffeta and a dominatrix garment encased in latex. Elsewhere, micro-flowers adorned dresses instead of the designer's signature cabbage roses.

The FW22 capsule is "coming soon" on Richard Quinn's website. Take a look at the runway images above.